Shrutika Mane is Miss India Australia 2020

Shrutika Mane, 20 years student of Bachelor of Health and Medical Sciences (Advanced) at the University of Adelaide has been announced as the Raj Suri Miss India Australia 2020 winner. Born in UK and brought up in India and Australia, Shrutika has a unique understanding of people and cultures from across the globe. In addition to English, Shrutika can speak Hindi and Marathi. A National Award winning debater, aspiring actor and dancer and selected TEDx speaker all by the age of 20.

Due to Covid 19, the 2020 Miss India Australia winner and the 7 finalists were selected via online auditions and interview process on the basis of their overall personality and talent performances with real casting experience and group training and mentor session by Australian Indian talent mentor Raj Suri.

Miss India Australia 2020 will officially represent Australia in the 29th Miss India Australia Worldwide 2021 week at the Lalit Hotel, Mumbai, India fin October 2021 (subject to covid restrictions at the time). The grand finale is on Sudnay, 3 October 2021 in the same hotel in Mumbai.

Indian entertainment industry professionals are expected to attend including many Bollywood celebrities.

Also representing at the same time will be the 4th Mrs India Worldwide 2020.

The Mrs India Worldwide Australia 2020 was taken out by Mrs Anumeha Tomar, 29 years old post graduate in management and a working professional and content creator from Melbourne.

The 7 Miss India Australia 2020 Finalists, represented from around Australia are: RABIA Gill (NSW),

RADHE Bavada – (NSW) AMANDA Shalau (NSW), NANSITA Charan (NSW), SHRUTIKA Mane (SA ), RADHIKA Botre (NSW), KIRTHI Dodla (VIC)

The Miss India Australia 2020 finalists who showcased their talent ranging from dancing and public speaking.

The Miss India Australia 2020 titles announced are:

SHRUTIKA MANE – Miss India Australia 2020

RADHE BAVADA – Miss India Australia 2020 Photogenic and Best Talent

Miss India Australia 2020 RABIA GILL – Miss India Australia 2020 Professional

Miss India Australia 2020 AMANDA SHALAU – Miss India Australia 2020 – Social Impact

Miss India Australia 2020 RADHIKA BOTRE – Miss India Australia 2020 Popular Choice

Miss India Australia 2020 NANSITA CHARAN – Miss India Australia 2020 – Best Student

The Miss India Australia 2020 Winner will being trained, mentored by Sydney based image and personal development mentor Raj Suri and will be exclusively represented via Raj Suri associate talent office globally with the media firm, Karigar Australia.

About Miss India Australia (est.2001)

– Founded in 2001 by photographer/media/film producer Raj Suri, the Original Miss India Australia is the first ever-national talent search in Australia for women of Indian origin, affiliated to the Miss India Worldwide which will be celebrating its 29th year in 2021 represented by over 20 countries. “Miss India Australia embraces the best of Australian and Indian culture presenting a unique opportunity for Australian women to engage with and celebrate rich heritage with contemporary Australian identity. Miss India Australia does not follow a minimum height or weight criteria in women. It truly celebrates the “real woman” – the Indian Australian diversity.

The Miss India Australia by Raj Suri is now evolved into the platform of choice for the young culturally aware Australian women especially to make inroads into the Indian Films (Bollywood), Fashion industries and most importantly to cultivate role models to inspire diverse young women of Indian original in Australia and across the globe.

MissIndia.com.au was established in 2001. The first Miss India Australia was announced in 2003. It is more than just a contest, it celebrates Australian diversity and cultivates Indian Australian role models. Founder Raj Suri conducts women empowerment workshops helping with self confidence and image, career coaching and cross culture integration for young women in Australia.