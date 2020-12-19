Morrison cabinet reshuffle to cap off 2020

Capping off a difficult year, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unveiled a major cabinet reshuffle. Announcing the changes Mr Morrison said they “reflect a very strong focus on stability in key portfolios together with a commitment to bring forward some new talent as Australia continues its comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Triggered by the departure of former Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, the ministry has almost the same look, with only varied responsibilities in some cases. Alan Tudge, a darling of the multicultural communities has been moved to Education while the Education minister Dan Tehan moves to Trade, vacated by Simon Birmingham’s move to Finance.

Aged Care has been elevated to the cabinet and added to Greg Hunt’s health portfolio. Outgoing Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck will remain in the outer-ministry, overseeing aged care services.

Paul Fletcher adds the cities and urban infrastructure portfolio, alongside communications and the arts.

“The representation of the Nationals in the Ministry and associated portfolio responsibilities also remain unchanged under the leadership of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, the Hon Michael McCormack MP”, the Prime Minister added.

“The Ministry maintains record representation of women in Cabinet.”

Promoting Dan Tehan to the new role of Trade, Tourism and Investment, Mr Morrison said, “Dan brings strong credentials to this role as a former officer in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, as well as a keen sense of the particular interests of regional Australia in an open, rules-based trading system.”

Alan Tudge takes on the responsibility for Education and Youth with a clear brief of improving education outcomes and helping younger Australians navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

Senator the Hon Jane Hume joins the Ministry and takes on expanded responsibilities as Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy.

Another Victorian Michael Sukkar MP has expanded responsibilities as Minister for Housing, Homelessness, Social and Community Housing.

Alex Hawke is Australia’s new Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs.

For a full picture of cabinet reshuffle, an updated Ministry list is available here.