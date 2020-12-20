‘This is going to hurt’ says Kohli after the loss in Adelaide

Indian cricket fans were badly let down by the disinterested Indian cricketers whose performance resulted in an historic loss in Adelaide. who – perhaps led by a distracted skipper (whose wife is expecting their first child) collapsed to an historic low total of 36 in a Test match innings. BCCI may be rushing Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma to Australia along with Rahul Dravid.

Kohli who had scored half century in the first innings was run out tragically buy a stupid cancelled call for a run and it all went down hill.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins came to the party as Australia beat India by eight wickets on Day three of the first Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

India resumed the third day’s play at 9/1 and lost Jasprit Bumrah, who had walked out to bat as a nightwatchman on Day 2, in the second over of the day.

Four overs later, Cummins picked his third wicket of the innings as he had Cheteshwar Pujara caught behind the wickets.

Hazlewood, who was introduced into the attack in the 13th over, struck twice in his first over as India lost Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. Cummins then got the big wicket of Virat Kohli in the next over.

Hazlewood bowled another two-wicket over as he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin in the 19th over. Hanuma Vihari was the next man to get out as Hazlewood completed his five-wicket haul.

Mohammad Shami was then retired hurt after being hit on his hand by a rising Cummins’ delivery as Australia limited India to 36.

Australian openers – Matthew Wade and Joe Burns – put up a 77-run stand before the former was run-out. While Marnus Labuschagne got out for 6, Burns scored an unbeaten 51 to seal Australia’s eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test.

Brief Scores: Australia 191 all out and 93/2 (Joe Burns 51*, Matthew Wade 33; R Ashwin 1/16) beat India 244 all out and 36 (Mayank Agarwal 8; Josh Hazlewood 5/8, Pat Cummins 4/21) by eight wickets

Post match skipper Virat Kohli said, “This is going to hurt.”

Kohli was very clear in his assessment when he said his batting line up lacked intent.

Frustrated Kohli said, “It is not easy to describe this defeat in words. When we came to bat today, we had a lead of over 60 runs. And then we completely failed to score runs. We played good cricket for two days but in an hour the match got out of our hands.”

After tjhe loss in Adelaide, Kohli flew back to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma as the couple is expecting their first child in early January. But the skipper in him hoped that his team would bounce back in Melbourne and play some good cricket to keep their fans’ hopes alive to win the series.