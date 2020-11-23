MHFA appeals for support for their free meals program

Mental Health Foundation of Australia (MHFA) has been preparing and delivering food parcels for thousands of Victorian for more than three months. Earlier they completed 45,000 parcels in 45 days. The group then was requested to continue with their charitable service at least till Christmas which was helping the most in need.

The MHFA believes in assisting the community in many ways, especially those in need of immediate assistance and support.

So far, since the first week of August, the MHFA has delivered over 60,000 meals to those who truly need it.

“We understand that the holiday season can be a difficult time for some, and hence, we would like to support as many individuals as possible”, Mr Vasan told Bharat Times.

In order to continue their free service, the group now needs logistics and items support.

“We encourage you to come forward as a community group, company or family to sponsor, prepare, cook and deliver meals during the period between the 15th of December and 26th of January.

“We are looking to deliver 800 meals per day at a cost of $2,500. If you would like to sponsor a day’s worth of groceries and supplies, volunteer in the kitchen, and support a great cause, now is your time! “, Mr Vasan appealed to the community.

Meals are prepared at: Imperial College, 38 Carinish Road, South Oakleigh, VIC. (Appointment required)

Items required:

Vegetable,Oil, Salt, Vegetables, Rice, Spices, Noodles/Pasta, Lentils, Yoghurt, Fish, Mutton, Chicken, Fruit, Take away container, Gloves/Foil/Cling Film.

Appealing to the local community and its various multicultural constituents, the MHFA would like to contacted as soon as possible – on the numbers below.

For more information about the program, please contact:

Vasan Srinivasan – 0412 553 371

Stephen Yin – 0412 731 039