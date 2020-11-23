Mouthwashes reduce the spread of COVID-19?

Cetylpyridinium Chloride containing mouthwashes show “promising signs”

A laboratory study conducted at Cardiff University has found that oral rinses or mouthwashes containing the ingredient cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) show “promising signs” for helping to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

In Australia and New Zealand, Cepacol® Antibacterial Solutions contain CPC. Cepacol is a registered medicine indicated for, among other things, germ killing.

The Cardiff University report, entitled “Brief Report: The Virucidal Efficacy of Oral Rinse Components Against SARS-CoV-2 In Vitro”, found that mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% CPC can kill coronavirus in just 30 seconds in a laboratory setting.1

The preliminary findings, which are yet to be peer reviewed, come ahead of a clinical trial investigating whether CPC-containing mouthwashes can reduce the levels of coronavirus in a COVID-19 patient’s saliva.

These findings support another recently published, independent laboratory study which identified that CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load of coronavirus.2

Evidence of the effectiveness of mouthwashes has also been found by a recent study at the Penn State College of Medicine in America.3

Professor David Thomas from Cardiff University, who is leading the clinical trial, said: “Although this in vitro study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed. We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the COVID-19 virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients, and we look forward to completing our clinical trial in early 2021.”

iNova Pharmaceuticals’ Director of Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Pam Low, welcomes this further research: “We will be watching the results of the planned clinical study being undertaken by the University of Wales, due for publication in early 2021, with great interest. It’s very exciting that an active ingredient like CPC, which has been trusted by Australians over many decades, could help in the fight against COVID-19. Handwashing, social distancing and mask wearing are the current mainstays for the reduction of viral spread, CPC mouthwashes could prove to be another valuable tool moving forward.”

“We encourage people to always use mouthwash safely and follow the Directions for Use”, she added.

