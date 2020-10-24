Bhargav Solanki dies in fatal car crash

An Indian international student, Bhargav Mahesh Solanki died in a fatal crash in Melbourne’s inner-south has been identified as a Monash University student. He was doing Masters in Mechanical Engineering at Monash.

Bhargav, 25, was killed after his Nissan sedan collided with a Holden ute on Ormond Esplanade, near the intersection of Pine Avenue in Elwood, about 10.45pm.

He was from Valsad, Gujarat in India and had been living in Glenhuntly with friends while studying here.

Police has arrested the 23-year-old driver of the Holden and his 24-year-old male passenger, both from Brighton. The two men were arrested at the scene and remain under police guard in hospital.

Despite Emergency services attending the crash scene Bhargav could not be saved. He died at the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.

According to the police Holden utility may have been travelling on Ormond Esplanade for some distance prior to the collision. They are appealing for any homeowners that may have CCTV footage of the Ute travelling to come forward.

Bhargav was the only son of his parents who are retired. He has a sister. According to the Gujarati Helpline Australia, his parents had taken out a loan to send Bhargav to Melbourne for his study. Thus to help the retired parents who now will have to live without their only son and heavy burden of loan repayments, the group appealed to the local Indian community to donate in order to raise funds for the family. Within days, according to the group’s post $52,800 was raised and sent to the family in Valsad, Gujarat India.

“We wish to thank and express our heartfelt gratitude to all our members and Indian Australian Community who have extremely generously contributed towards extending the help to Late BHARGAV SOLANKI’s Family”, the group posted on Facebook.

“We appreciate each of our community members who donated and your kindness and moral support to help BHARGAV SOLANKI’ s family. If it wasn’t for faithful supporters like you, we wouldn’t have been able to do this noble deed. So thank you for contributing towards the funds that we needed to help Late BHARGAV SOLANKI’s Family”, the post added.