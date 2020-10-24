‘Drugs and girls’ – Luviena Lodh accuses Mahesh Bhatt, nephew

When the SSR issues seemed going on to the back burner, another shocking video is going viral where actress Luviena Lodh has accused Mahesh Bhatt and his cronies for constantly harassing her family members. The actress is Luviena Lodh, who was once married to Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal.

Loviena has filed divorce proceedings against Sumit and claims she, alng with her family is constantly being harassed by the ‘biggest don’ in Bollywood – Mahesh Bhatt. She fears for herself and her family and states the sole purpose of making the video and going public with it – was to ensure her safety and that of her family’s.

She says Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal (her ex husband), Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Shegal will be responsible should something happen to her or her family.

In a 1.48 minute long video posted on Instagram and Twitter, the actress made shocking revelations about Mahesh Bhatt and his nephew Sumit Sabharwal.

‘Supplying girls and drugs’

“I was married to the nephew of (film director) Mahesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal. I had filed a divorce case against him because I got to know that he was supplying drugs to other actors such as Amyra Dastur, Sapna Pabbi etc. His phone contains pictures of several girls whom she shows to directors,” she alleged. After that she said, “Vo ladkiya bhi supply karta hai. Inn saari baaton ki jaankari Mahesh Bhatt ko hai (He is also involved in supplying girls. Mahesh Bhatt is well aware of all these things)” Luviena says in the video.

Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don in Bollywood

Luviena emphasised, “Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry. He controls everything that goes on in the industry. If you don’t play by his rules, then, he will make your life miserable in the industry. Mahesh Bhatt has destroyed the lives of several people, including directors, actors and composers. People lose work just with one phone call by him and they don’t even get to know about it. He has done this to many people. And since I had filed a complaint against him, he is after me” Luviena adds.

Continuous harassment ever since the case filed

Luviena says, “ (Mahesh Bhatt) He is trying his level best to throw me out of my house. And when I go to file an NC (non-cognisable complaint), then, it is not registered. Even if my complaint is lodged, then, no action is taken. If anything happens to me or my family, then the ones who should be held responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Sehgal, Kumkum Sehgal.”

Luviena concluded, “Atleast people should now know what happens behind closed doors and how he has destroyed the lives of so many people. He is extremely powerful and influential.”

The huge Twitter and Instagarm army of SSRians who have been venting their anger ever since Sushant Singh Rajput died in mysterious circumstances and the authorities immediately claimed it was a case of suicide.

Also read: ‘Suicide’ says AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Many of them seem to be losing hope somewhat because the head honchos of Bollywood seem to have nothing much to fear from authorities despite the CBI having been on the matter since 19 August and failed to name any of them.

This shocking revelation by Luviena Lodh – although hurls direct accusation on Mahesh Bhatt, perhaps – lacks the legal connection that is needed to pin him down on anything. Some people may even write this off as domestic dirty linen being washed in public by an estranged wife. Time will tell.