How COVID might catapult rural tourism in Australia

Webinar to discuss the opportunities for Rural Tourism in these strange times

Rural Aid’s popular Community Builders webinar series this week discusses the rural event and tourism opportunities that exist with international and interstate travel limitations, as a result of covid.

CEO of Rural Aid, John Warlters, said this week’s episode looks at ways rural and regional towns and organisations can benefit from the insatiable desire for travel in Australia, coupled with international flight restrictions.

“Australians love to travel, and for the foreseeable future there’s a great opportunity to experience their own backyard. Road trips and small town sojourns are part of the new normal,” Mr Warlters said.

The free webinars are open to anyone with an interest in the progress of small towns and regional communities.

This week’s guests include a recognised leader in rural and regional tourism Linda Tillma, and Josey Sangster from a town of less than 100 people that has an impressive tourism plan.

“We’re focusing on the opportunities for rural events and tourism during covid by virtually visiting the town of Harrow in western Victoria to see it’s vibrant and unique approach to tourism and speaking to a recognised expert in regional, rural and remote tourism development, Linda Tillman,”Mr Warlters said.

Josey Sangster will tell the story of historic Harrow’s tourism plan including local theatre performances and highlighting the town’s assets related to a famous cricket identity.

Linda Tillman, a former director on the Board of Australian Regional Tourism will provide professional insights on regional tourism.

To register to attend the Community Builders Series, visit: ruralaid.org.au/towns/webinars