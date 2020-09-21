Aarti Bajaj to perform at HOTA’s ‘Return to Earth’

Gold Coast performing artist, Aarti Bajaj has been announced as one of the performers in a brand new production presented by Home of the Arts (HOTA) titled ‘Return to Earth‘.

‘Return to Earth’, scheduled to be performed on Saturday, 10th of October, 2020 at the Outdoor Stage at HOTA as part of their WONDER program, is set to reignite and reunite the Gold Coast arts community through the power of music and dance.

Directed by Gavin Webber of The Farm in collaboration with Music Director Guy Webster, ‘Return to Earth’ is an exploration of our connection to the earth, created in response to UK artist Luke Jerram’s GAIA installation, coming to HOTA in October.

The program will include elements of contemporary dance, music and circus, with performances by the best creative talent on the Gold Coast.

“I praise HOTA for its genuine efforts towards inclusivity in the arts community, as well as its initiative to reunite the arts community following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ms Bajaj.

A medical sonographer by trade, Ms Bajaj holds a bachelor’s degree in Indian classical dance – Bharatnatyam and is artistic director of 9Expressions School of Performing Arts on the Gold Coast, and also the founder and CEO of Wild Dreamer Productions Australia, a groundbreaking production house aiming to bring voluminous new stories to life, whilst also creating a platform to give different artists the opportunity where they don’t need a profile to share their talent.

“The primary vision and ethos of Wild Dreamer Productions is to bring local talent together wherever the production goes,” said Ms Bajaj.

Dancing from the age of 8, Ms Bajaj won many State and National level competitions in India, as well as internationally, representing India in the UNESCO Festival Canada in 2004.

More recently, Ms Bajaj was awarded the 2020 City of Gold Coast Australia Day Cultural Achievement Award, as well as the prestigious Indian of the Year 2020 Award by the Global Professional and Entrepreneurs’ Network.

“I am tremendously passionate about the arts sector, especially that of the Gold Coast arts community, and I’m determined to see it come back to life after the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on all public performances, displays and shows,” said Ms Bajaj.

‘Return to Earth’ will take place at 7pm on Saturday, the 10th of October, with gates opening from 5:30pm. The program will run for 1 hour and 15 minutes and is set to include the talent of creatives such as: