COVID-19 Emergency Extended in Victoria

The State of COVID-19 Emergency in Victoria has been extended for four weeks to continue measures we know are working to slow the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

Although it is challenging to live with Stage 4 restrictions and it’s easy to feel frustrated or get complacent – especially as the weather improves – but the state government says right now it is critical that all Victorians follow the directions to drive this virus down and keep each other safe.

”We will beat this virus – and extending the State of Emergency ensures we have all the tools we need for the fight” Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Although the numebrs seem to be coming down a bit, but the problem is far from over. The best weapon against the spread of this deadly virus is limiting movement. In Melbourne, that means following Stage 4 restrictions and not leaving your house during the curfew hours of 8pm to 5am, unless it is for work, medical care or caregiving. Only permitted workers can attend work premises.

”I thank every Victorian who is part of our massive team keeping our community safe – you can thank them too by following the rules, which will see us all get through the pandemic”, the Premier added.

The government has made the necessary decisions to slow the spread of coronavirus in regional Victoria, including the introduction of Stage 3 restrictions across all regional local government areas from 11.59pm, Wednesday 5 August.

15 new cases have been recorded in regional Victoria and it is important that these numbers don’t continue to increase. The government is fully cognizant how just one positive case can set the virus off again in any of our regional communities.

The government cannot empohasise enough that if you have even the mildest of symptoms, please get tested and stay home. People without access to sick leave or other supports can apply for the $450 payment to help them get through while waiting for their test result.

No matter where you live, if you have a legitimate reason for leaving home you must wear a mask, physically distance from other people and practice good hygiene, such as handwashing.

“There is no room for complacency when it comes to stopping this deadly disease. Our public health team will work in partnership with local communities to keep you and your family safe, ” Health M inister Jenny Mikakos said.

The State of Emergency has now been extended to 11.59pm on Sunday, 13 September 2020 which allows the Victorian Government to continue enforcing physical distancing and isolation requirements as well as other directions from the Chief Health Officer (CHO).

Victoria Police has strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines for breaches of stay at home directions. This includes up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses. Under the directions, people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

In addition to COVID-19 emergency extended, since 2 August, Victoria has also been in a State of Disaster, which can remain in place for up to one month, and may then be renewed.