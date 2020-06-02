Composer Wajid Khan dies at 42

Music composer Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 42. The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar confirming that Wajid had coronavirus wrote on Twitter: “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

It has also come to light Wajid’s mother who was taking care of him at the hospital, was infected with COVID-19 before Wajid got the infection. Thankfully, she is recovering well.

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Wajid was mising his dad

Wajid had lost his father more than six years ago and had remembered him on his death anniversary last year, saying, “waiting till I meet you again.”

Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA… Not a single day goes without thinking of you… Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes… Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai… waiting till I meet you again…Love you miss you forever pic.twitter.com/vo9L1xopD7 — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) July 3, 2019

A Tweet with a picutre of him with his dad and brother Sajid pinned on his account reads:

Sajid-Wajid started their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The music was super hit. Post that, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Bollywood fraternity is mourning the demise of the young singer-composer.

Singer Tulsi Kumar said that she was in ‘complete shock’ over the news. “This cannot be true ! I can’t believe that Wajid bhai has left us .. In state of complete shock ! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss,” she wrote on Twitter.

Composer Salim Merchant of Ayven Ayven lut gaya fame wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7.”

Singer Babul Supriyo wrote, “Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind – a Gr8 sport….”

Wajid along with his brother Sajid sat as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 where they were joined by Rahul Ram and Shankar Mahadevan. The Khan brothers also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.

Along with composing music for blockbusters Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.