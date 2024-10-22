After the success of Call Me Bae, Chunkey Pandey’s daughter Ananya Panday joins once again her co-star Vihaan Samat as a couple in the latest Netflix film CTRL. The movies is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. CTRL is along the lines of the dystopian tales in the Netflix series Black Mirror where the perils of giving technology too much control, is depicted as AI takes control of lives of home sapiens and nothing can be done about it, other than to give up and give in.

Nella (Ananya Panday) and Joe (Vihaan Samat) are a young couple living open book lives for the world as social media influencers. Their personal milestones turn into clickable moments for the public.

The plot thickens when Nella, while live-streaming, accidentally catches Joe cheating on her. Being so highly public, this moment of betrayal is extremely heartbreaking for Nella. Being creatures of the digital world, the dissolution of their relationship also plays out before their digital audiences. In that phase of extreme hurt in her life, angry Nella is introduced to CTRL, an app with an AI assistant which is capable of erasing all traces of Joe from her digital life. Finding solace in this benign idea, Nella opts for this cathartic revenge and decides to have all memories of Joe in her life deleted, purging all lovely and treasured but now painful moments from her digital world. It soon spirals into something much darker beyond her actual, virtual or digital control, as Joe disappears without a trace in real life.

What follows is intriguing and beyond her comprehension as the CTRL app slowly begins to take control over other aspects of Nella’s life. What starts as a digital tool for emotional recovery for a hurting human, soon turns into a malignant and controlling force, arresting Nella’s real, emotional and digital worlds. Without Nella realising, the AI assistant invades not only her digital world, but also begins to manifest in frightening ways into her real world. Finding herself completely helpless, she becomes a witness to her own captivity when the AI assistant takes administrative control over her computer—and eventually, over her life.

Lamenting today’s tech-controlled lives we all live, the film ably depicts the degeneration of human reactions such as separating the bonds and thus pangs of pure love through mere brush-strokes; that highlights today’s tech-invasion and conquest over human existence. Perhaps the most triggering scene is the one where Nella watches her AI assistant slowly erasing off Joe from her photos and videos. But when she realises Joe has been killed, it is too late and she is fully controlled by the AI APP. The AI APP reverses facts and Nella is blamed for the murder of her own boyfriend. She wants to fight not only to clear her name but also for Joe, but the AI takeover of her life is so complete, in order to live a simple, normal and peaceful life back with her parents, she decides to accept defeat; she surrenders.

Sadly, the technology wins, Nella gives-in and comes back to her parents, having lost everything she lived for, including her boyfriend, Joe.

