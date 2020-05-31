COVID-19 Emergency extended until 21 June in Victoria

In the wake of new cases of COVID-19 these past weeks, the State of Emergency in Victoria has been extended for another three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus and keep people safe as restrictions are cautiously eased across the state from tomorrow.

Minister for Health Jenny Mikakos today announced the State of Emergency will be extended until 11.59pm on 21 June 2020.

This extension will allow the Victorian Government to continue to enforce strict physical distancing and isolation requirements, as well as other directions from the Chief Health Officer relating to businesses, working from home, mass gatherings and recreational activities.

“This is the biggest public health challenge we’ve faced in our lifetimes, and we need all Victorians to keep doing their bit by continuing to follow the directions of the Chief Health Officer and working from home if they can”, Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said.

“Victorians will no doubt welcome the further easing of restrictions from tomorrow, but our coronavirus fight is far from over. Keeping the State of Emergency in place will ensure we have the tools we need to keep Victorians safe”, the Health Minister added.

The continued high testing rate in Victoria, coupled with the current low rate of community transmission, means restrictions will be further relaxed from tomorrow – but the battle against coronavirus is far from over.

Through this pandemic, the advice to Victorians has remained the same: stay home. As we begin to settle into a new normal, the message is: stay safe. That means continuing to maintain physical distance from others, take appropriate hygiene precautions, avoid crowds, stay home and get tested if you’re unwell.

“Victorians have done a great job sticking to the coronavirus restrictions – their actions have saved countless lives” , Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.

“We know restrictions can be frustrating, but they are working. It’s vital we continue to follow these directions to keep our community transmission numbers low and protect more Victorians”, Professor Sutton added.

To add to COVID-19 emergency, a vital part of this – as recommended by the Premier this past week, is continuing to work from home if possible – to limit the number of people moving around our state and help protect those who do have to go to work.

Under a State of Emergency, officers authorised by the Chief Health Officer can act to eliminate or reduce a serious risk to public health by detaining people, restricting movement, preventing entry to premises, or providing any other direction an officer considers reasonable to protect public health.

Police have strong powers to enforce directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses. People who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

For information about coronavirus visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au or call 1800 675 398.