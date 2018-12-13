Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan lead Cricket commentary in Hindi in Australia

Cricket fanatics can now Tune in to Hindi Commentary in Australia

Melbourne, December 13: Kayo Sports announced today it would continue to provide cricket fans in Australia with alternative Hindi commentary for the Australia v India Test in Perth, starting from tomorrow, Friday, 14 December.

Exclusive to Kayo in Australia, the added commentary will be available throughout the entire second Test and the remainder of the series.

Kayo’s Hindi commentary team consists of current and former players including: one of cricket’s greatest ever batsmen, Sunil Gavaskar, specialist spin bowler, Harbhajan Singh, as well as Ashish Nehra, Vivek Razdan, Deep Dasgupta, Murali Kartik and Mohammad Kaif.

Julian Ogrin, Kayo Sports CEO, said: “We’re thrilled with how popular the alternate commentary was during the first Test so we decided to continue to provide the additional Hindi commentary across the remainder of series.

“This exciting initiative delivers choice and control to cricket fans and is exclusive to Kayo subscribers across Australia.”

Finding the additional feed is simple, as users will be able to easily navigate to the match by locating the tile written in Hindi on their Kayo homepage.

Kayo’s ‘Key Moments’ feature will also be available in the alternate commentary and coverage, which means fans will get quick access to all the match highlights. Selected from the video player timeline, users can easily jump between any ‘Key Moment’ and the live action.

Kayo is currently featuring plenty of on demand content in the lead up to the second Test, including highlights from the recent T20 series and the 2014/15 and 2017 Test series’ against India, as well as on demand shows such as Fox Cricket Classics and Cricket Legends.

Fans who want to catch all the cricket action can sign up to Kayo and be watching all the action within minutes!

After signing up, fans can access multiple streams allowing them to watch games or events at the same time on more than one device.

With Kayo’s ‘No Spoilers’ feature, fans who have missed the match or join the action late can get peace of mind by switching off the scores and jumping in to watch the action as if it were live.

Kayo features over 50 sports instantly streamed, with the biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas.

In addition to the cricket, Indian sports fans can tune into Indian Super League football, which is also live and on demand on Kayo.

All this non-stop sport can be streamed on iOS and Android devices, laptop, PC and on TV with Telstra TV, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.

The second Test kicks off live from Friday, 14 December from 11.45am on Kayo.

Fans can sign up now at www.kayosports.com.au for a 14-day free trial and start streaming the action.