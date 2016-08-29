Women’s Cricket receives boost in Victoria with Carlton-Brunswick as Premier Reserve

Carlton, August 27: The Cricket Victoria Board has endorsed Ringwood and Coburg Cricket clubs to join the Women’s Premier Firsts T20 competition for season 2016-17, alongside other changes which will see a new Premier Reserves competition introduced and Carlton-Brunswick elevated to join the Premier Seconds Grade.

The changes to the Women’s Premier Cricket structure are part of a long-term vision and strategy to create a strong foundation for the competition and to create an open pathway and opportunity for inspirational clubs to compete at the highest level in the state.

Cricket Victoria CEO Tony Dodemaide said that these developments come at a time of unprecedented change and interest in women’s cricket.

“These changes to the Premier Cricket structure will give more opportunities for women to play cricket in the highest standard of competition in Victoria while also expanding the footprint and accessibility of Premier Cricket,” Dodemaide said.

“These changes are focused on supporting grass-roots development of emerging talent.

“Not only will players be exposed to the best facilities, but they could be playing against the likes of Meg Lanning and Molly Strano, which will now be an option for even more players and presents a pathway for players to reach the Premier Cricket level.”

The Carlton Cricket Club committee, on Thursday, formally announced about joining forces with Brunswick’s women’s cricket team to compete in both the Premier 2’s division and Premier 2’s T/20 competition this coming season.

The event was celebrated with Mayor of Moreland and Greens candidate, Samantha Ratnam attending.

A great celebration of our partnerships with @CarltonCCScores at last night’s Women’s launch. #asportforall pic.twitter.com/mafIhOOhEq — Brunswick CC (@BrunswickCC1) August 25, 2016

“A fantastic celebration of our partnership with Carlton Cricket Club at last night’s Women’s Season Launch”, read a CCC tweet.

Also attending the glittering event were Russell Thomas, new chairman of Cricket Victoria and Mike Ronchi, CV Strategy and Development Manager (seen in the image with Samantha Ratnam.)

The team will now fall under the banner of Carlton-Brunswick Women’s Cricket Club (logo still to come) and will be sporting the following kit on the field.

Out Performers have been announced as the Carlton-Brunswick Women’s major sponsor for the season, backing the girls for the first time.

There is a new sub-committee for the women’s team at CCC, with John Douglas at the head along with Alana Mazurke and John McConville.

“We will be working closely with the members of Brunswick as well as their captain and players to ensure the season runs smoothly and that are needs are met”, Alana Mazurke said.

“As a member of the Carlton Cricket Cub committee, I am extremely honoured to be apart of such a new and exciting venture for the club, with this being the first ever women’s division to come through Carlton”.

2016-17 Structure

Premier Firsts

One-Day competition – 6 teams

Twenty20 competition – 8 teams

Premier Reserves

One-Day competition – 6 teams

Premier Seconds

One-Day competition – 6 teams

Twenty20 – 10 teams