All workers on minimum wage should be aware that their weekly take home pay has increased from 1 July. All employers should apply a 3.75 per cent minimum wage increase to eligible employees’ pay from the first full pay period starting on or after today, 1 July 2024.

The new national minimum wage rate per hour has increased from $23.23 to $24.10. That means the new National Minimum Wage for a 38-hour week for a fulltime employee has increased from $882.80 to $915.90.

Casual employees entitled to the National Minimum Wage must receive a minimum $30.13 per hour, which includes 25 per cent casual loading.

The National Minimum Wage is the base rate for adult employees in the national system who are not covered by an award or registered agreement.

The 3.75 per cent increase also applies from the first pay period starting on or after today to the minimum wage rates within awards. The FWO has updated our Pay Calculator to help employers and employees calculate the new pay rates.

Employers need to check which employees the 3.75 per cent increase applies to, to ensure all employees are paid correctly.

“Employers must pay their employees the correct wages. Employers and employees can use our free Pay Calculator and pay guides to check the lawful minimum pay rates applying from today, or contact us directly for assistance,” Fair Work Ombudsman Anna Booth said.

“Rather than potentially having to back-pay employees and face court-imposed penalties down the track, employers should do the right thing from the start and pay applicable minimum wage increases from the first pay period starting on or after 1 July 2024.”

“Employees can use our Find my award tool if they are unsure which award applies to them, or contact us for help.”

The increase may apply to employees covered by a registered agreement, as the base pay rate in a registered agreement can’t be less than the base pay rate in the relevant award.

The Fair Work Commission announced the National Minimum Wage increase on 3 June 2024, following its annual wage review.

Award and agreement-free junior employees get paid a percentage of the National Minimum Wage, using the age-based percentage scale in the Fair Work Commission’s National Minimum Wage order.

Pay rates for award and agreement-free trainees and apprentices are based on the Miscellaneous Award 2020. There are special national minimum wages for award and agreement-free employees with disability. For details see Employees with disability pay rates.

The Fair Work Ombudsman provides education, assistance and advice to employers and employees on pay and entitlements. We also promote and monitor compliance with workplace laws, inquire into and investigate breaches of the Fair Work Act, and take appropriate enforcement action.

The Fair Work Commission is Australia’s workplace relations tribunal and registered organisations regulator. They review and set the minimum wage each year, make awards and enterprise agreements and help resolve issues at work.

Employers and employees can visit www.fairwork.gov.au or call the Fair Work Infoline on 13 13 94. A free interpreter service is available on 13 14 50. You can also report a workplace issue anonymously in your language.

Small businesses can find targeted resources at the Small Business Showcase. There are also interactive tools for pay rates within fast food and restaurant industry awards.

Employees can also seek information from their employer and their union if they are a member.

Follow the Fair Work Ombudsman @fairwork_gov_au or find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/fairwork.gov.au.

Similar Posts by The Author: