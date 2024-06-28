Devotees of the Durga Temple and Swaminarayan Mandal should thank the Allan Labor Government for a huge financial boost with its funding for infrastructure and facilities that communities need to celebrate their culture and traditions.

Member for Melton Steve McGhie has announced that three local organizations will receive a share of over $9.7 million of funding through the latest round of the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund.

Durga Temple Rockbank (official name is Sri Durga Arts Cultural and Education Centre) will receive $400,000 to construct a new car park, building space for the Indian community to come together and learn about history, culture and language. This funding will go towards both project planning and construction of new car park at the Durga Temple.

Shree Swaminarayan Agnya Upasna Satsang Mandal Ltd will receive $400,000 funding towards the construction of a new multicultural, multipurpose facility.

“This latest round of funding will ensure multicultural Victorians can access the facilities that bring communities together, and to share and preserve their culture and traditions,” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ingrid Stitt said.

“We’re proud to continue our work to support Victoria’s multicultural and multifaith communities and ensure that all Victorians have spaces where they can feel proud and safe to express who they are,” Minister Stitt added.

“We want to ensure Melton’s multicultural communities have the support and facilities they need to celebrate and share their culture with all Victorians,” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

The Holy Saviour Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church of Melbourne Australia Inc will receive $276,425 funding towards the construction of a new car park and installation of heating and cooling systems at for the Holy Saviour Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church of Melbourne Australia.

The successful organizations represent the diverse cultural landscape of Victoria with 89 ethnicities and 20 faith groups supported through the latest round of the Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund. More than 50 projects will receive funding in this round of grants.

Mr. McGhie also announced that more than 240 organisations will share in $1.8 million through the Multicultural Festivals and Events Program and Regional Multicultural Festivals and Events Fund, including two in the electorate of Melton. The two recipients in Melton include the Fijian Community Association Victoria Incorporation who will receive $6,000 to host Fiji Day Multicultural Celebrations 2024 and Vision Hub Australia Incorporated who will receive $5,930 to host a Multicultural EID and Food Festival 2024.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has invested more than $88 million to deliver over 560 multicultural community infrastructure projects which have benefitted thousands of Victorians.

Funding through the flagship Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund supports access to culturally appropriate spaces for Victorians to connect with community and have a sense of belonging.

More information about the grant and a list of successful recipients in the Western Metropolitan region can be found at vic.gov.au/multicultural-community-infrastructure-fund, with further recipients to be announced in due course.

Similar Posts by The Author: