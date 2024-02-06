The official Best Australian Beaches for 2024 have been announced with beach expert, Brad Farmer AM, releasing his annual top 10 carefully curated list of beaches chosen from the almost 12,000 contenders found across Australia’s mainland and surrounding islands.

Squeaky Beach is the first Victorian beach to claim the coveted ‘Best Australian Beach’ title after nudging out The Farm in New South Wales, which finished second, and Australia’s southernmost beach, Cockle Creek in Tasmania, which took out the bronze.

Mr Farmer, who is an Australian coastal veteran and one of Tourism Australia’s Friends of Australia, said the list of beaches is refreshed each year to highlight different destinations and to showcase the diversity of beaches Australia has to offer.

“The list of ‘best beaches’ attracts headlines both here in Australia and in key international tourism markets around the world. That’s why I take the chance to uncover some of those destinations that might not be well-known but are home to some of Australia’s, and in my opinion, the world’s, best beaches,” Mr Farmer said.

“The year’s list includes at least one beach from each State, the Northern Territory and even an Australian external territory, which is well off the coast of Australia, but the search for best beaches extends far and wide and one island on the far-flung archipelago caught my eye.”

“Of course all of the ‘Best Australian Beaches’ for 2024 are worthy of the recognition and so are the many thousands of others in Australia and off our coast, making it a tough, sometimes controversial job to come up with a list of just 10 but it has been an honour to do just that once again.”

‘TOP 10’ BEST AUSTRALIAN BEACHES FOR 2024

Squeaky Beach Wilsons Promontory, Victoria The Farm Shellharbour, New South Wales Cockle Creek South East, Tasmania Madfish Bay Great Southern, Western Australia Pulu Blan Madar Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Cylinder Beach North Stradbroke Island, Queensland Lagoon Beach Lord Howe Island, New South Wales Long Beach Robe, South Australia Cow Bay Far North, Queensland Casuarina Beach Darwin, Northern Territory

“Australia’s beaches are the best in the world, and the list of ‘Best Australian Beaches’, showcases some of our hidden treasures to travellers here and abroad,” Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell said.

“With tourism to Australia continuing to rebound following the pandemic, it’s important we continue to make sure Australia is front and centre on the world stage, and showcasing the diverse range of beautiful beaches we have to offer is a great way to do just that,” the Minister added.

“At Tourism Australia our research consistently shows beaches are one of the greatest drivers of international visitor demand to Australia and the majority of travellers enjoy our aquatic and coastal environments in some way when they are here,” Tourism Australia Managing Director Phillipa Harrison said.

“To maintain this strength it is important we continue to show Australia has the best beaches in the world and Brad plays a key role in doing just that by compiling a list which showcases the breadth and depth of our natural offering,” director Harrison added.

Brad Farmer said that “beaches are much more than just a place to lay a towel and get wet. Our coasts have the potential to become this nation’s greatest sustainable resource for generations to come.”

Mr Farmer also warned swimmers to always bath between the flags, where possible, and if you can’t get to a patrolled beach assess conditions and plan how to stay safe before entering the water.

