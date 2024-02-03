On Sunday, January 28, Hindi Niketan organized 26th January celebrations, like the previous years, to celebrate Indian Republic Day and Australia Day at the Scoresby Primary School, 11 Ingrid Street, Scoresby.

The program is aimed at informing our younger generation about their culture and history. A celebration which uniquely brings the two countries together – celebrating their national days on the same day – 26 January – makes the job easier and a lot more palatable for the young Australians of Indian descent who are going to take Australia and our community forward in the future.

Promoting both the Australian and Indian values, cultures and histories throughout the event which commenced at 3.00pm, with patriotic songs, trivia and games (outdoors and indoors, see images), participants and patrons of all ages enjoyed the festivity with gusto.

Celebration Started with National anthem of India and Australia followed by a welcome by Dr Reena Dubey, President Hindi Niketan.

Dr Sushil Kumar (Consulate General of India), Mr Matt Fregon (Deputy speaker at Parliament of Victoria), Mr John Mullahy (Member of parliament for Glen Waverley), Ms Nicole Seymour (Councillor, Knox City Council) and Dr Santosh Yadav (President UPAA) attended as guests.

Dr Sushil Kumar, Mr Matt Fregon, Mr John Mullahy addressed the community members. They talked about the contribution of Indian community in Australia. Dr Kumar appreciated the Australian government both local, state and federal in supporting Bhartiya Culture and values and facilitating the community in retaining those.

Addressing the gathering, John Mullahy said, “Today we gather here to celebrate everything that is great about the world’s largest democracy – the pluralism, the cultural diversity, and the rich traditions.

“The Allan State Labor Government recognises the contributions Indian and Hindi-speaking Victorians make to our great state every single day.

“That’s why we have established a dedicated $10 million Indian Community Infrastructure Fund.

“We also want more young Victorians to have the opportunity to learn Hindi – so we’re investing $3.5 million to support VCE Hindi studies at three extra schools in the South East.”



Throughout the evening there were many activities for Children and Adults of all ages, e.g. Music, Quiz, Colouring, outdoor sports and Bingo that everyone enjoyed. There were lots of prizes given out to the winners in games, quiz etc.

The event concluded with a sumptuous vegetarian dinner.

The event was also supported by Knox Council.

Similar Posts by The Author: