The Allan Labor Government is proud to be supporting more multicultural organisations across the state to deliver festivals and events which celebrate and share culture and promote community connections.

Member for Melton Steve McGhie today announced a total of 183 organisations will receive funding to deliver festivals and events throughout Victoria, with 47 regional organisations funded through the Regional Multicultural Festivals and Events Fund and over 130 through the Multicultural Festivals and Events program, including five in Melton.

“What an exciting time to live in Melton, with so many upcoming events funded through the Multicultural Festivals and Events program I encourage everyone in the Melton area to get involved in the festivities,” Member for Melton Steve McGhie said.

The latest round of grants will support organisations to host events between January and March 2024, with celebrations set to reach more than 220,000 Victorians. Outcomes of applications for events being delivered April to June 2024 will be announced early next year.

Successful grant recipients in Melton include:

– Gobind Savar Gurmukhi Learning Center Melbourne Inc

– Sureway International Christian Ministries, Australia Inc

– Shreeshakti Bengali Art and Educational Charitable Association Inc

– Utsav Melbourne Association Inc

– Sri Durga Arts Cultural and Education Centre Inc – for Holi Festival

“These events will celebrate the cultural diversity that forms part of Melton and will encourage communities to come together and boost inclusion and social cohesion,” Mr McGhie added.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has provided more than $27 million to deliver close to 10,000 multicultural festivals and events across Victoria.

For more information and to view the successful recipients visit:

vic.gov.au/multicultural-festivals-and-events-program

