In the recent state elections, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘Modi guarantee’, swept to power in – Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and retained government in Madhya Pradesh while the Congress toppled the BRS in Telangana.

If the results are any guide, the BJP has been emboldened now preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the BJP’s landslide victory in as “historic”, adding that some experts were viewing this hattrick (win in three important states) as a guarantee for the hattrick of 2024, third win for him in 2024.

PM Modi has very shrewdly countered the caste based divisive narrative of the Congress saying there were only four castes – women, the poor, the youth and the farmer that his government is committed to serve and look after.

“In this election, there were efforts to divide the country based on castes. I kept saying that for me, four castes are important – Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan aur Gareeb Parivaar,” ,” the Prime Minister said while addressing BJP workers at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.

“For Viksit Bharat development, no citizens must be left behind”, he added.

“These election results are also a big lesson for Congress and its ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’. The lesson is that the country’s trust cannot be won just by a few family members coming together on the stage. The spirit of national service that should be there to win the hearts of the people of the country is not there in the ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan’,” he said Attacking Opposition parties, who are in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

But while the euphoria has settled down a bit, the decision to choose the CMs for those three states is becoming a bit of a headache for the PM and his no. 2 Amit Shah.

If Vasundhara Raje is flexing her muscles in Rajasthan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also doing his best being humble to continue to plead his candidacy in Madhya Pradesh. The job in Chhattisgarh seems to have settled on Renuka Singh, a Dalit woman making her the most suitable candidate for the state.

The Congress on the other hand, has been quick to swear in their un-elected Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Telangana.

Similar Posts by The Author: