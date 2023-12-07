Khusdeep Singh, a 26-year-old Indian man from Hoppers Crossing, has died on the spot after his car crashed and rolled several times in Williams Landing in southwest Melbourne.

“It is believed Khusdeep was driving along Palmers Road at around 11.15 p.m on Monday when he crossed the median strip and rolled the vehicle several times about 11.15pm”, the police statement said.

“Emergency services arrived but the Hoppers Crossing man died at the scene.

“The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined however fatigue may be a contributing factor.

“Investigations are ongoing”, the statement added.

The police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Khusdeep and his wife Japneet Kour came to Australia only last year as international students.

Japneet along with brother Harman have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to be able to take Khusdeep’s body back to India where his parents would like to see their son one last time.

Appealing to people to donate money, Japneet wrote:

Hi my name is japneet kour international student came in Australia last year. My husband khusdeep singh age 26 year who lost his life during a tragic road accident in Melbourne Australia 04-12-2023. During this struggle time I have to take his body back home as his parents are back home and they want to see him for one last time. I don’t have enough funds available right now so please help me in this difficult time.

Any donation,big or small will make a meaningful difference. Please share this fundraiser to reach as many compassionate hearts as possible.

thank you for your support, condolences during this devastating time;

Last month, five members of two Indian families, including two children, were killed when a luxury SUV ploughed into a packed outdoor dining area of a pub in Daylesford.

Another Indian international student Nirbhay Chouhan, is in hospital in Sydney having lost one leg in an accident in which he was not at fault. Reports suggest, Nirbhay is in danger of losing his other leg as well.

In Victoria, the road toll has gone up by almost 20% this year. 274 people have lost their lives on Victorian roads this year compared to 229 at the same time last year.

