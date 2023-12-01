An international student from India, Nirbhay Chauhan’s fortune turned its back on him and his family when he met with an accident riding his bike, waiting at a traffic signal and was run over by a truck in Sydney.

Nirbhay was not at fault in the accident. He is receiving treatment in hospital and as a result of the serious accident, the doctors have had to amputate his one leg already. According to reports, there is a risk that he may have to lose his second leg as well.

Having come to Australia 7-8 months ago, and the only child of his family, Nirbhay has little support.

Sydney’s Indian community is doing their best to raiser awareness and funds for Nirbhay.

Former Lord Mayor of Parramatta, Sameer Pandey visited Nirbhay in hospital.

“Nirbhay was involved in an accident where a truck ran over him while he was on his bike at a signal, Nirbhay was not at fault. Doctors had to amputate one of his legs and is at risk for his second leg. Nirbhay is an International student with very little support.

Nirbhay turned 21 day before and has a long recovery. If you can make any donation that would assist enormously in his recovery,” Sameer Pandey wrote in a post on Facebook.

A friend, Sahil Kalyan is organizing to raise funds and a GoFundMe page has been set up for Nirbhay.

Requesting for generous support, Sahil wrote:

Dear friends and kind-hearted souls,

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, Nirbhay Chauhan is fighting for his life at Westmead Hospital, Australia, after a devastating accident. To compound the tragedy, he has lost his father to a sudden heart attack, leaving him with no immediate family to turn to.

We are rallying together to raise $100,000 to support Nirbhay in this crucial time. Your contribution, no matter how small, can make an immense difference in his journey to recovery.

Let’s come together and be the family he needs right now. Click the link below to donate and share this post widely. Together, we can bring hope and healing to Nirbhay’s life.

…

Sahil Kalyan

To donate you can visit the page: https://gofund.me/0b529bd6

How crueler the destiny could be to Nirbhay, he turned 21 and celebrated his birthday, not fully conscious, without one leg in hospital.

And he lost his father to a sudden heart attack as well.

Yogesh Khattar, a community leader in Sydney sent his best wishes to Nirbhay:

Belated birthday Nirbhhay Chauhan !

We know this must be a very difficult time for you, and I wanted to reach out and send you my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery.

I know birthdays can be a bit bittersweet when you’re not feeling your best, but I hope you can still find some joy in celebrating this special day. Even though you’re in the hospital, I hope you can find some ways to make the day feel special. Maybe you could have some of your loved ones visit you, or perhaps you could treat yourself to something you really enjoy.

Most importantly, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. We are sending you all our love and strength.

BT is unaware of the support, consular and/or financial if any provided by the Indian consulate in Sydney.

Although the local Indian community is rallying behind Nirbhay, more financial support is needed. At the time of writing this story, a little over $50,000 had been raised, of the the target of $100,000.

Stay tuned.

Similar Posts by The Author: