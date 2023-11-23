While the push for better bilateral relations between Australia and India have been on the cards for the Australian government since the Liberal and National parties wrested government off Labor post Rudd-Gillard-Rudd era, the incoming Albanese government took it to an all-new level when Albo called Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India “the Boss” in Sydney earlier this year. Peter Dutton’s recent India trip should be viewed in the light, perhaps a statement that the Opposition is not to be outdone by the government when it comes to Australia’s relations with the world’s biggest democracy, rising fast to a level of World economic powerhouse.

The Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Peter Dutton MP, recently concluded a 4-day visit to New Delhi, India, in an attempt to reinforce the Coalition’s commitment to fostering stronger ties between Australia and India.

Remember the comment “Kitna Achha Hai Modi” (How good is Modi?) by Prime Minister Scott Morrison?

While Labor seems to have overcome its reservations on India’s uranium needs and other teething problems of occasionally falling prey to false narrative by the left about India’s human rights violations most of the time citing primitive references to Pakistan sent terrorists in Kashmir being dealt with by the Indian army (remember Albo telling a journalist doing the same to “chill out”, the Opposition is not going to slow down on its own efforts to tell India, how important the country is for Australia’s economic, social and cultural evolution.

While in Delhi, Mr. Dutton presented a lecture on India-Australia relations to faculty and students from the Centre for India-Australia Studies at Jindal Global University, engaged in a series of high-level meetings and discussions with Indian Government Ministers, business leaders, and key stakeholders to explore opportunities for enhanced partnerships, in trade, investment, and the potential for collaboration across various sectors.

Mr Dutton also met with Shri Suman Bery – Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog.

Accompanied by Indian business leaders from Australia, Mr. Dutton also visited the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi.

To emphasize the Coalition’s commitment to religious diversity and unity, while in Delhi, Mr. Dutton also paid respects at Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib, and participated in ‘langar cooking’ and serving.

Mr. Dutton launched the India Vision Institute (IVI)’s campaign ‘Eye See & I Learn’, and attended the Nava Hind Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Karol Bagh and distributed free spectacles to the children.

While the election is about 18 months away, Mr. Dutton, who may not be seen as “ready” to lead and govern the nation, his visit to India should not only be seen as his commitment to nurturing friendship and cooperation with India, but also as the potential leader who can ably strut the stage at global level.

During the visit, Mr Dutton was accompanied by the Hon Jason Wood MP, Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs.

Dutton perhaps would have been better advised to take Simon Birmingham along as well, to emit the right kind of diplomatic signals. Perhaps next time.

Similar Posts by The Author: