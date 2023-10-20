Celebrate India Inc is here to deliver Melbourne’s 18th Diwali festival with gusto. While last year’s Diwali, celebrated after COVID-19 cause hiatus, brought its own charm and warmth, this is the zest are even higher.

2 unique Facebook competitions have just concluded now as a lead up to the 4 days of Diwali celebrations. Both competitions created significant buzz in the community where so many youngsters showed their talents.

The team of Celebrate India invites you all to join the most awaited annual event of Diwali@ Fed Square. Enjoy and experience the traditional and contemporary cultural feast of India through the soul stirring music, the melody of Indian instruments, live singing and the breathtaking classical folk and traditional dance performances, Bollywood dance and craft workshops, Henna painting, Yoga and Meditation, Bazaar and the authentic Indian street food. There will be something for every age group to enjoy during the day.

“In addition to all of that, we will have a BLUE moment to raise awareness about Mental Health with our Charity Partner, Beyond Blue along some amazing surprises on the day”, Chairman Arun Sharma told Bharat Times.

“The festivities will culminate with spectacular fireworks on the Yarra”, Mr Sharma added.

Celebrate India Inc. has done a lot of good work in addition to delivering the Victorian Festival of Diwali. They are the only group to have delivered Sushant’s Point – a permanent home for SSR in Melbourne after the actor lost his life in mysterious and tragic circumstances.

The late actor was found dead in his apartment in the early hours of June 15, 2022.

Diwali @Fed Square is a free, family event sponsored by City of Melbourne, Government of India, Vic Government, Fed Square along with MCG, BUPA, Simonds Home, SBS, Air India, Indya Foods, Aussizz Migration, Budget Policy, HSBC, Gaura Travels, Renewed and G’day India.

Don’t miss Diwali @Fed Square 2023 – a festival renowned for its spectacular fireworks and hundreds of glittering lamps to illuminate lives, removing the ‘darkness’.



Diwali @Fed Square 2023 Program – Highlights

(31st October – 4th November 2023)

31st October – Launch of Diwali Program at MCG

1st November– Promotional Music and Live performances at Queensbridge, Southgate,

2nd November – News Attack- comedy play in Hindi at Doncaster Secondary Collage.

4th November – Diwali Celebrations @ Federation Square

Event Time – 11am – 10pm

More information: www.celebrateindia.org.au

