Opposition leader John Pesutto will be politically poorer next year as his friend and colleague, shadow minister for education Matt Bach has decided to call it quits. Yesterday afternoon, he informed his leader John Pesutto that he would be resigning from Parliament to accept a senior teaching position in the UK.

In a statement Mr Bach said:

“I have made this decision purely in the interests of my young family and to enable my wife Amy to also pursue career opportunities in the UK.

“It is my intention to serve in the Parliament until at least the end of the year. However, I will step down as Shadow Minister for Education and Child Protection, and as Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council.”

Mr. Bach has served the people of the North-Eastern Metropolitan Region in the Legislative Council since 2020.

Interestingly, with the Warrandyte result and the traction the Opposition has been getting in the media of late, the members of the Opposition seem buoyed and hopeful for their chances of a good fight in 2026.

That point was also made by Mr Bach in his statement.

“I will ultimately leave the Parliament with the Liberal Party in great shape after a resounding win in the Warrandyte by-election. I am confident the Liberals and Nationals are on track to win the 2026 election.”

The leader of the Opposition, John Pesutto has confirmed the news and released a statement commending Matt Bach’s contribution to the party and the state of Victoria.

“Late this afternoon, Matt Bach informed me of his decision to leave Parliament at the end of this year.

“He will also stand down as the Shadow Minister for Education and Child Protection and as Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council.

“Matt has made a wonderful contribution to the Liberal Party and Victoria during his time in Parliament across a number of areas, including education and child protection, and we will be sad to see him go. He has also been an integral part of our leadership team and I thank him for his ongoing support.”

Liberal member for the Northern Metropolitan Region Evan Mulholland, was elected unopposed as the new Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council.

It is interesting to note Victoria’s shadow education minister has decided, as he says, to go and educate Brits while others in the media link his decision to the defamation concerns notice, served on the Opposition’s senior team including Matt Bach demanding them to publicly apologise and pay compensation for claims made against her.

