The Federal Opposition has revealed that the Albanese Government is leaving – the CALD (Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Communities), Australia’s multicultural communities behind when it comes to skills and training opportunities.

When the Coalition was in Government it launched a dedicated campaign to inform Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities about skills and training opportunities funded by the Federal Government. It resulted in tens of thousands of enrolments in skills training from multicultural Australians. The Albanese Labor Government has failed to launch a similar campaign to raise awareness of its Fee-Free TAFE program in multicultural communities.

Labor’s Minister for Skills and Training has not made any specific portfolio commitments relating to multicultural communities since taking office and multicultural communities are not listed as priority recipients for Fee-Free TAFE on the government’s own website.

The Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sussan Ley said it was unacceptable that Anthony Albanese was leaving multicultural communities behind by not launching a dedicated in-language campaign on skills and training opportunities.

“Australia’s culturally and linguistically diverse communities deserve more than this disrespect from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,” she said.

“Migrant communities should have the same opportunities to get valuable skills as everyone else and that means there has to be a dedicated campaign to inform them of these opportunities.

“Multicultural Australians are driven by aspiration – a desire to improve their lives and those of their families. It is incredibly disappointing that in its first year in office, the Albanese Government is actively taking steps to hold back their ambitions.”

The Shadow Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Jason Wood said the Albanese Government was once again taking multicultural communities for granted.

“Multicultural communities are always eager and enthusiastic to learn about education opportunities available to them,” he said.

“We knew in Government that an in-language campaign about skills and training opportunities was critical to take these opportunities to Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities and empower them.

“I implore the Albanese Government to reinstate the campaign to inform Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities about skills and training opportunities in particular for their Fee-Free TAFE program.”

It remains to be seen what our CALD communities say in response.

