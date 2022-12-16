With year 12 students around the country having received final results this week, graduates planning to continue study or start an apprenticeship are being urged to get ready for 2023. Financial support in the form of Youth Allowance or ABSTUDY is available.

Minister for Government Services the Hon Bill Shorten MP said eligible students finishing year 12 can claim payments now through Services Australia.

“I’d like to congratulate all year 12 students and their families,” Minister Shorten said.

“Students around the country are making plans for their future. This is a huge milestone in all students’ lives.

“I know the decision to continue with further study can be an incredibly exciting, yet costly time.

“Payments such as Youth Allowance or ABSTUDY provide financial support to those studying an approved course, starting an apprenticeship or stepping away from the classroom to look for work.”

Minister Shorten said claims are open right now, even if graduates haven’t received a formal offer from a university or apprenticeship provider.

“To ensure your payments are ready to start when you start your course, young people should apply now,” Minister Shorten said.

“Claiming early gives students the best chance of having their payment finalised before they take their next step.”

Minister Shorten also acknowledged some graduates will choose a different path.

“Some may not yet know what they want to do next year, while others may be disappointed by their results. I want to remind this year’s graduates that there are always options,” Minister Shorten said.

Services Australia can help support you if you decide to work or you’re thinking about a gap year. Even if you already have a job, you may be eligible to get a payment.

“Year 12 students should be extremely proud of finishing their studies. Regardless of their final grade or ATAR score, they should find a great sense of pride, particularly following a difficult couple of years,” Minister Shorten added.

For more information, visit: servicesaustralia.gov.au/leavingschool

