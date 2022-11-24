A Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will bring forward its $2 flat fares by six months to January 1, giving hardworking Victorian families immediate hip pocket relief.

By bring forward our Plan, if we are elected on Saturday, Victorians will benefit from cheaper travel all day, every day in just 5 weeks’ time.

This will mean things like:

$2 train, tram or bus fares travelling home after midnight on New Year’s Day

$2 train and tram trips to Melbourne Park for the Australian Open

$1 trips for students to and from school when Term 1 commences at the end of January

We will also be bringing forward half price V/Line fares, which will be a major boost for regional Victoria during the summer tourism season.

The daily flat fare cap will mean public transport users touch on with a single daily charge against their Myki travel for the rest of the day for no further cost, and will save the typical family of public transport users around $3,500 per year.

It will reduce the cost of a daily zone 1 and 2 fare from $9.20 to $2 for the whole day, or from $4.60 to $1 for a concession ticket, and is expected to initially apply to around 1.6 million trips per day across Victoria.

Leader of the Liberal Party, Matt Guy, said only the Liberals and Nationals had real solutions to give hardworking families immediate cost of living relief.

“Hardworking families need cost of living relief now, and bringing forward our $2 flat fares achieves just that,” Mr Guy said.

“Our $2 all day, every day flat fare policy is just five weeks away if we are elected on Saturday.”

Shadow Minister for Public Transport, Danny O’Brien, said that both the CBD and regional communities are set to benefit from the Liberals and Nationals’ Plan to bring forward $2 flat fares.

“Bringing forward our plan for $2 flat fares will help jumpstart patronage on trams, trains and buses and encourage a quicker return for workers, travellers and students across the state.”

The cost of bringing this policy by 6 months is $140 million, which we can afford because we will cap and rein in Mr Andrews’ debt, and cut waste.

Meanwhile working with the Victorian Indian community, the Liberal and National Coalition has offered the following:

New sister-state relationship with India

Enhancing Language education

Will support availability of Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati and Sinhalese classes in Victorian schools

$30 Million for Indian Community Hubs

Three community hubs in Melbourne’s North, West and South East and funding for car park improvement at Sri Durga Temple Rockbank.

Three community hubs in Melbourne’s North, West and South East and funding for car park improvement at Sri Durga Temple Rockbank. $50 Million for a New Multicultural and Multifaith infrastructure fund

$2 Million for Sri Venkata Krishna Brundavana Centre

$100,000 per year for community grants and engagement for Kabaddi games

Exit polling conducted in Mulgrave shows Premier Dan Andrews is at risk of losing the seat he has held since 2002 > https://t.co/inIWSPlfCq pic.twitter.com/WdFDvTgvza — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) November 23, 2022

It seems to be a very good time for the Victorian Indian community. This level of funding commitment is unprecedented and is definitely a studied move to outdo Labor’s commitments made to the local Indian community. A win win for the Indians in Victoria.

In addition to all the above, a Liberal National government will commit $ Million over four years to assist in multicultural communities acquiring cultural heritage objects.

And to top it all, a Matt Guy led government will introduce a New Multicultural Charter outlining the principles which underpin Victoria’s success as a multicultural society.

