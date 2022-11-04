The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India has launched the “Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children” (SPDC) for the academic year 2022-23 for the Children of NRIs/PIOs/OCIs for pursuing undergraduate courses in several disciplines in India. The program invites the Indian diaspora children to go and study in India.

Only fresh-year undergraduate students ( 1st year) shall be eligible to get the scholarship for the entire duration of the undergraduate course.

The following are the main features of the SPDC for the academic year 2022-23:-

(i) The SPDC Scheme has now been extended to eligible candidates from NRI/PIO/OCI community in all countries across the globe;

(ii) The scheme is open to two categories of applicants in the age group of 17 to 21 years as on July 31, 2022.

(a) Children of PIOs/OCIs/NRIs who have studied outside India in any of the countries across the globe; and

(b) Children of Indian workers of ECR countries (who have studied in India or abroad).

(iii) The total number of seats for scholarships is 150, out of which 100 slots are reserved for the category at (ii)(a), and the remaining 50 slots are reserved for the category at (ii)(b). Out of the 50 slots reserved for the category at (ii)(b), 1/3rd slots shall be reserved for children who have studied in India. Further, 50% of slots in all categories are reserved for female applicants subject to fulfilling other eligibility conditions. If slots are not filled up in any of the categories, they will be made available to applicants from other categories under SPDC and vice-versa.

(iv) Children of NRIs/PIOs/OCIs must have done their 11th & 12th education or equivalent ( not beyond), in a foreign country.

(v) Candidates would be selected on Merit-cum-Means basis. Evaluation will be done on the marks obtained in 12th grade or equivalent examination. The candidates would also have to fulfill all the criteria prescribed for the purpose.

(vi) The institutions that are covered under this scheme are:

(a) NITs, IIITs, Schools of Planning and Architecture.

(b) ‘A’ Grade institutions accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and recognized by UGC.

(c) Other institutions covered under the DASA scheme.

(vii) The amount of scholarship admissible would be 75% of the total Institutional Economic Cost (IEC) subject to a maximum of US$ 4,000/- per annum. IEC includes Tuition fees, Hostel fees & other institutional charges (Food charges are excluded).

(viii) The total monthly income of the parent(s) of the NRIs/PIOs/OCIs category applicants should not exceed an amount equivalent to US$ 5000/- and the total monthly income of the parent(s) of the Indian Workers in ECR category applicants should not exceed an amount equivalent of US$ 3000/-.

(viii) After obtaining admission in selected courses in any of the specified Institutes as mentioned in the guidelines, students who fulfill all other eligibility conditions can complete and submit the online application form on the SPDC portal (https://spdcindia.gov.in).

(ix) The last date for submission of the duly filled-in application forms in the prescribed format is November 30, 2022.

For those interested or the parents of the Indian diaspora children, a comprehensive guide to the program can be checked here.

