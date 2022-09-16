The Victorian Liberals and Nationals will restore community confidence in Triple-Zero with a $125 million investment into this critically important service that Victorians rely on.

After eight years of mismanagement by the Andrews Labor Government, the crisis and has left too many Victorians fending for themselves.

We will fix Labor’s Triple Zero crisis by re-prioritizing the $35 billion Labor has set aside for the Cheltenham to Box Hill rail line into the health system, including an additional $125 million in funding to fix it.

Instead of hiring additional staff during the pandemic, Daniel Andrews cut frontline ambulance, fire and police call takers.

Instead of listening to a request for sustainable funding in 2015, Daniel Andrews sacked the person responsible and replaced them with Labor mates.

Instead of proper investment in IT systems, Daniel Andrews has left staff reliant on pen and paper when dispatch programs fail because there is no adequate backup system.

A recent report by the Inspector-General for Emergency Management (IGEM) confirmed that 33 Victorians have died due to Triple-Zero failings.

Furthermore, the IGEM found that the absence of a common IT system and only 16 per cent of staff being trained across multiple services have contributed to poor outcomes.

Therefore, a Matt Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will provide an additional $125 million on top of the $333 million allocated in the 2022-23 budget to fix Triple-Zero, including by;

Upgrading all IT systems including a new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system and a fully functional new back-up system with sufficient capacity for surge demand.

Facilitating multiple service training for 50 per cent of all call taking and dispatch staff.

Refocusing staff recruitment on frontline call taking and dispatch roles, not corporate positions.

Delivering sustainable ongoing funding, which Triple-Zero has been requesting since 2015.

Leader of the Liberal Party, Matt Guy, said only the Liberals and Nationals have real solutions to fix the problem and end the health crisis.

“Every Victorian deserves to have confidence that when they call Triple-Zero, someone will answer and help will be on the way.”

“Daniel Andrews ignored the warnings for years and now we are seeing the tragic consequences. Only a change of government will fix the health crisis.”

“This November, Victorians have a clear choice. A Triple-Zero service that works, or a train line from Cheltenham to Box Hill in 13 years’ time.”

Shadow Minister for Emergency Services, Brad Battin, said the Liberals and Nationals’ comprehensive plan would fix Triple-Zero once and for all.

“After eight years of mismanagement by Daniel Andrews, Triple-Zero has failed and left too many Victorians fending for themselves.”

“Only the Liberals and Nationals have real solutions to deliver an effective, sustainable and reliable emergency health system that is there for Victorians in need.”

“Our comprehensive plan will get Triple-Zero working again and restore community confidence that help will be there in an emergency.”

