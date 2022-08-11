A new Graduate Certificate in Crime Prevention will be one of the first qualifications of its kind to be offered in Australia, thanks to support from the Andrews Labor Government.

Designed by Victoria University in partnership with the Department of Justice and Community Safety, the four-unit course will see students gain an understanding of key research and effective, evidence-based crime prevention strategies, as well as develop expertise in planning, implementation and evaluation.

“These scholarships, and this new course, are about giving people a chance to develop important expertise and help make Victoria a safer place to live, work and thrive”, Minister for Crime Prevention Anthony Carbines said.

The course is designed to build on the skills of those currently working in crime prevention-related roles.

These include policing, urban planning and design, fraud, family violence, youth and family support, as well as those looking to move into roles across state and local government, community organisations, business, policing or regulatory agencies.

“University courses like this one shows how targeted investment in higher education & training can help support Victoria’s specific workforce needs and create lasting career opportunities for people across the state”, Minister for Higher Education Gayle Tierney said.

The course will be offered from the start of the 2023 academic year and will take six months full-time or 12 months part-time to complete. It will be available in hybrid eight-week blocks, with a mixture of online and class-based learning to accommodate students’ employment and other commitments.

Also read: New guidelines aim to combat cybercrime

Students who complete the course may also continue their studies to gain a Master of Criminology qualification.

As part of the initiative, the Labor Government will deliver $66,000 to fund six scholarships aimed at people with relevant professional crime prevention experience and those who may have financial barriers preventing them from undertaking post-graduate study.

The scholarships will provide an avenue for smaller organisations to upskill their staff in key crime prevention practice and knowledge. Students with five or more years relevant employment or community experience will be considered for course entry, even if they do not hold a relevant undergraduate degree.

“The program will provide an important contribution to crime prevention and demonstrates Victoria University’s commitment to courses that will improve our community”, said Associate Professor Darryl Coulthard, Acting Dean for the College of Law and Justice, Victoria University.

Including recent investment through the 2022-23 Victorian Budget, the Government has invested more than $90 million since 2015 in crime prevention initiatives, supporting more than 910 projects that increase community safety and confidence across Victoria.

Similar Posts by The Author: