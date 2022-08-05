Award winning director Aanad L Rai bring the biggest family treat of the year with Akshay Kumar – Bhumi Pednekar starrer – Raksha Bandhan.

The anticipation surrounding Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan has been growing since the film’s announcement. This week, the makers launched a motion poster and set the tone for the trailer to follow.

Aanand Rai has given fans & families across the world a lot to look forward to; keeping in tune with his signature story telling style which brings to life stories from small-town India; like Atrangi Re, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa and Manmarziyaan. The biggest family treat of the year, Raksha Bandhan is a film from the roots of India’s heartland that will tug at your heart strings.

Poore India ne kiya hai define ‘bhai-behen’ ke rishte ko apne andaaz mein. Suniye inke rishte ki pyaar bhari nok-jhok! 💕 🔗- https://t.co/iGXOdECcQP#BhaiBehenKaForeverPyaar#RakshBandhanRealEmotions#RakshaBandhan11August pic.twitter.com/6VLRRli7Bt — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) August 2, 2022

The trailer brilliantly encapsulates the loving relationship and playful banter between a brother and his four sisters. An emotional roller-coaster ride, the film promises to be time well spent with your siblings & family this 11th August, which also is the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is set against the backdrop of middle-class life at Chandni Chowk. Starring Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar, the film also features Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur.

Speaking about the trailer, top Bollywood director Aanand L Rai said, “With Raksha Bandhan, we had the vision of keeping the loving bond between siblings the focal point of the film. The trailer of the film has captured the essence of this emotion. We look forward to you joining us on 11th August in the theatres to watch the film!”

Talking about the film, Shariq Patel, CBO – ZEE Studios said, “Raksha Bandhan for us at Zee Studios is not just a film it’s an emotion. As a film it ticks all the boxes that ZEE as a brand stands for and we are confident of this trailer and the film touching everyone’s hearts.”

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the Aanand L Rai directorial has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Alka Hiranandanai and ZEE Studios. Presented by Colour Yellow, ZEE Studios and Cape of Good Films, the film is set to hit screens on 11th August 2022.

The countdown to catch the film is already thick in the air…

