BJP led NDA chooses Draupadi Murmu while the Opposition’s picks ex-BJP minister Yashwant Sinha

The race for the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 18 has become a tussle between a tribal woman as the BJP’s pick and a former BJP stalwart and now a member of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) and Yashwant Sinha. BJP led NDA has finalized Draupadi Murmu, former Governor of Jharkhand as their pick for the upcoming Presidential election on July 18.

A tribal woman who overcame monumental challenges in life, Draupadi Murmu hails from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. She started her career as a teacher, later joining Odisha politics. She then rose to become India’s first tribal women to be sworn in as Governor of an Indian state.

She was sworn in as the Governor of Jharkhand in 2015 and served full term of office.

Born into a tribal family, battling poverty in one of India’s most impoverished, remote and underdeveloped districts, Draupadi Murmu went on to complete a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar.

She was also MLA from Rairangpur for two terms. She was also awarded the Best MLA of the Year award for 2007.

The choice – Draupadi Murmu is completely in sync with Narendra Modi led govt’s emphasis on the women and the tribal community. If elected, she will become the first tribal president of India and the second female president in the country’s history.

On the Opposition side, Yashwant Sinha’s pick is more political. Yashwant Sinha has been a staunch critic of the BJP and left the party in 2018. In 2021, he joined the Trinamool Congress Party led by Mamta Banerjee.

According to the Opposition, their pick should be supported by political parties of all persuasions including the BJP.

The opposition in a joint statement appealed to BJP and its allies to support Yashwant Sinha “so we can have a worthy ‘rashtrapati’ elected unopposed”.

Yashwant Sinha is supported by 13 opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party. The meeting which was presided over by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was attended by leaders of Congress, NCP, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, AIMIM, RJD, AIUDF and others.

