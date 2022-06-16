National Award-winning Bollywood playback singer B Praak and his wife Meera on Wednesday announced death of their newborn baby.

The couple have released a statement on Instagram announcing their loss and asked for privacy from their followers in their time of immense grief.

“It is the most painful phase we going through as parents,” the ‘Teri Mitti’ singer posted on Instagram.

“Devastated”, they, however thanked “all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support”.

Here is the complete statement:

“With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents.

We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support.

We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time.”

Yours Meera & Bpraak

B Praak aka Pratik Bachan is unusual success story from Punjab, a region that usually converts local singers into poster boys who go on to act in Punjabi films. and subsequently as actors.

B Praak (Pratik Bachan), son of famous Punjabi music director Late Shri Virendra Bachan is also primarily a music director. He debuted as a singer with ‘Mann Bharrya’ and is now a decorated singer with the monumental success of ‘Teri Mitti’ song from the film Kesari. This year he won the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer for that song.

Appreciating the love he got for the song which won him the national award, a humble B POraak talking to an Indian media outlet said, “I am very thankful to all those people who appreciated my work from day one. It is a dream come true that I got nominated for this award and got the National Award too. I feel very blessed to have had this.”Hoping to deliver similar anthem for his country as a music director himself, while appreciating the creator, music director of the song Arko Mukherjee, he added,

“I had sung ‘Teri Mitti’, and didn’t compose the music. It was composed by the very talented Arko Mukherjee. But yes, since I am a composer too, … I would be honoured if I get the opportunity of a Punjabi film of the stature of ‘Kesari’.”

B Praak and his wife Meera live in Chandigarh with their one year old son Adabb.

