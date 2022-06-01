Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away after falling ill during an event in Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo who himself has been a singer in Bollywood says KK was a family man and lived a simple life, adding that he never saw the singer attending many parties.

“KK was a great singer and a family man. He lived a simple and calm life. I never saw him attending many parties. I have a lot of memories with him,” newsagency ANI quoted Babul Supriyo as saying.

Like Babul Supriyo, KK also hailed from Kolkata. With the captivating voice, he won a million hears with his songs reflecting a wide range of emotions.

PM Modi, Amit Shah, others have condoled demise of the popular singer.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

“KK was a very talented and versatile singer. His untimely demise is very saddening and a huge loss to Indian music. With his gifted voice, he has left an indelible impression on the minds of countless music lovers. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti Shanti” Wrote Amit Shah on his Twitter handle condoling the sudden death.

“Krishnakumar Kunnath, fondly known as KK, was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian music industry. His soulful voice gave us many memorable songs. Saddened by the news of his untimely demise last night. My heartfelt condolences to his family & fans across the world” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

KK passed away on Tuesday evening after he fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. He was rushed to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The 53-years-old was one of the most versatile singers in the Indian film industry, with songs recorded in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. Messages of grief, tribute and condolences started pouring in soon after KK’s demise.

“I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces,” Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal tweeted.

Singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter, “The tears won’t stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!”.

Popular singer Mohit Chauhan paid tributes tweeting, “KK… not fair man. Not your time to go. This was the last time we were together to announce a tour together. How can you just go??? In shock. In grief. A dear dear friend, a brother is gone. RIP KK. Love you.”

India will forever remain indebted to KK for the most intoxicating and heart touching songs like “Khuda Jaane” (Bachna Ae Haseeno), “Tadap Tadap” (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam), “Zindagi Do Pal Ki” (Kites), and “Aankhon Mein Teri” (Om Shanti Om).

