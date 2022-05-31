Only one more sleep before Victorians can try their hand at catching some tasty Murray spiny freshwater crayfish to cook over a camp fire or take home for the dinner table.

North of the Great Dividing Range, this inland delicacy has a three-month open season that commences tomorrow on Wednesday 1 June.

Victorian Fisheries Authority CEO Travis Dowling said catching Murray crays is a fun activity for the whole family and can be as simple as dangling a piece of meat on a string into a river or lake.

“Murray crays are a delicious treat sought by many and a fantastic way to get the kids off screens, active and outdoors in the crisp winter air,” Mr Dowling said.

“Cray season is often a time when friends and family rug up, camp together by a waterway for a weekend, enjoy a warm fire, tell a few stories and catch a meal to share.

“One of Victoria’s most popular catchments to go Murray cray fishing is the Goulburn, in the river above Lake Eildon, in the lake itself, and downstream through Seymour and Nagambie to Shepparton.

“The Ovens and Kiewa rivers are productive waters for Murray crays too, along with Waranga Basin.”

VRFish Chair Rob Loats said chasing a feed of Murray crays in Victorian rivers is a great way to spend a winter’s day, checking hoop nets or open top lift nets from a tinnie, in between warming up by a campfire and spending quality time with loved ones in the great outdoors.

To stay up to date with Murray cray size and bag limits, and permitted equipment, get hold of a free Recreational Fishing Guide from your local tackle shop or jump online and check it out at www.vfa.vic.gov.au/fishingguide

Better still, download our free Vic Fishing app to your smartphone so you’ll always have access to the latest in between snapping a selfie with a fantastic Murray cray.

