World’s Most Dangerous Selfie Hotspots revealed

Australia’s Diamond Bay Reserve claims World’s 19th Most Dangerous Selfie Hotspots

As we recover from the impacts of Covid-19 and find the international borders closed, we will no doubt turn to exploring our own Australian backyard and returning to our ‘instagramabale’ selfie adventures.

It is thus important that alongside we take note of the dangers lurking before literally ‘leaping to our next selfie shot’.

Nothing says “I’ve been on holiday” like a selfie at the top tourist attractions we are visiting. With thousands of selfie-related deaths reported over the last few years, TopRatedCasinos.co.uk analysed to see which popular selfie hotspots tourists are most likely to be where we are “betting on their lives with”.

Almongst the top 20 dangerous selfie hotspots is Diamond Bay Reserve in New South Wales with 33,722 posts on instagram.

Diamond Bay Reserve is known for wide open spaces and dramatic coastal views. The Coastal Walk, stretching from South Head to Bondi and extending along the Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk, the walk takes in some of the best views along the coastline.

SURVEY REVEALS HOW DARING WE ARE:

Interested in finding out how far some of us have been willing to go for the perfect photo, TopRatedCasinos.co.uk surveyed 2,495 people, aged 18-50 from across the globe to gather their views and opinions on holidays and photo taking.

Participants were presented with a list of activities that are considered dangerous, and asked whether they would consider doing any of them for social media. The top 5 were: visit a beach when the tide is low (53%) stand on the edge of a cliff (46%), take a helicopter ride (40%), walk on a train track (33%) and climb a famous building or landmark (27%).

With many celebs and influencers taking trips just to create content, it is no wonder that 48% of those surveyed said they have picked a holiday destination based on the number of selfie opportunities it presents, whereas 52% are all about the vacation.

TopRatedCasinos analysed news articles ranging from minor injury to death at some of the biggest tourist hotspots, in the last two decades for the most dangerous global selfie spots.

This was followed by gathering Instagram hashtags for each location, to reveal the most at risk of danger!

With a whopping 4,869,100 posts on Instagram, Yosemite National Park is the most popular dangerous selfie hotspot. It’s estimated that 5 million people visit here each year and over a 1,000 have died. From slipping to their death to selfie attempts gone wrong, this one you need to take extra caution with.

Following in second place is another USA attraction, the Grand Canyon. The Arizonan national park boasts 4,267,800 Instagram posts and is estimated to be the cause of 12 deaths each year.

In third place is Snowdon, located in Wales with 1,576,589 posts. With the most recent death reported in September, visitors need to be careful of their footing as that seems to be the main cause of injury and death.

Also representing Europe is the Plitvice Lakes National Park which can be found in Croatia. With 16 lakes lying within it that are connected by a series of waterfalls, it’s no surprise there are 986,915 posts from tourists flocking to this hotspot. However, in 2016 mountain rescuers pleaded with tourists to stop taking “stupid and dangerous selfies” after completing 1,200 rescue operations and with many unfortunately falling to their deaths.

Completing the top ten most dangerous hotspots are:

5th: Cliffs of Moher – 641,247

6th: Loch Lomond – 491, 707

7th: Brecon Beacons – 392, 381

8th: New Smyrna – 365, 647

9th: Cabo da Roc – 286,190

10th: Pamplona – 214,000

Trolltunga finds itself in 11th place among the list of dangerous selfie hotspots with 212,988 posts. Tourists have been said to flirt with death when visiting in a quest for the perfect selfie. With many climbers dangling from Trolltunga for the perfect shot, intense weather conditions and many not equipped with the right gear, it has a lot of potential to go wrong.

Mount Everest and Lulworth Cove find themselves in 12th and 13th place with 201,878 and 160,087 Instagram posts respectively. Both of these popular attractions have made headlines multiple times after people have injured themselves after taking on daredevil worthy challenges.

In 14th place is Mount Kilauea in Hawaii with 139,018 posts, followed by Clifton Suspension Bridge in the UK (89,400) and Mount Merapi (75,103) in Indonesia.

Despite its beautiful views, that wasn’t enough to stop Yungas Road also known as “Death Road” making the list (56,474). It holds the title of the most dangerous road in the world and rightly so as its narrow and winding track is often overloaded with trucks and overcrowded buses, accompanied with slick roads thanks to the rainforest climate bringing heavy rain and fog.

Completing the top 20 list are Huashan National Park in China (41,111) and Northcliff Hill in South Africa (23,609).