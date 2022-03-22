Australian Festival of Chamber Music 2022

The Australian Festival of Chamber Music will delivery what the perfect holiday sounds like:

lazy days under the famous North Queensland

winter sun combined with the world’s finest classical music.

Why holiday anywhere else?

Organisers of the Australian Festival of Chamber Music (AFCM), which takes place in Townsville from 29 July to 7 August, are inviting Australians to head north this winter for a truly unique holiday experience. AFCM is a world-class internationally acclaimed music event. Nowhere else in Australia can you see such exceptional international and Australian musicians performing exquisite and intimate concerts. The tropical setting, the island concerts, the friendliness of the musicians, volunteers and local community all make for a memorable visit.

Under the Artistic Directorship of internationally acclaimed UK violinist Jack Liebeck, the AFCM opens with three powerful world premieres over the first three days, part of a stunning line-up of over 130 works in total starring 33 world class artists including five international and 28 Australian musicians. Three exciting new festival experiences including Guilty Pleasures, AFCM Illuminates and Festival Garden round out the joyous 10-day celebration.

Festival visitors are being encouraged to stay a little longer and see more of stunning North Queensland. AFCM has partnered with Travel Associates Townsville to offer a number of self-drive one, two and three night tours in the region.

Member for Townsville Scott Stewart said the AFCM cemented Townsville’s credentials as Northern Australia’s events capital.

“Tropical Townsville delivers the perfect setting for this stunning classical musical event,” Mr Stewart said. “Events like the AFCM bring visitors to Townsville who sample our great hospitality and amazing tourism experiences which provides an important economic boost to the city. That’s why the Palaszczuk Government is a keen supporter of this world-class, entertainment event in Townsville. The AFCM is a significant cultural festival, delivering many hundreds of visitor nights for accommodation providers and millions of dollars for Townsville’s visitor economy. If you’re visiting Townsville for the AFCM, take the opportunity to extend your trip to experience all that Townsville and North Queensland have to offer.”

Also read: MANORISM – Hot Music Acts alongside cricket alongside Indian cultural Event

AFCM Executive Director, Ricardo Peach said, “Townsville is surrounded by beautiful countryside and amazing sights like the Atherton Tablelands, Mission Beach, Paronella Park, Magnetic Island and the gold mining town of Charters Towers. We want to encourage Festival patrons to add some extra days to their visit – either before or after the Festival – and explore more of this magnificent region.”

Over 30 music-filled years, the AFCM has forged an impressive international reputation as one of the best chamber music celebrations in the world, and while the last two years have been extremely challenging, Jack Liebeck has created a fascinating program that is as spiritually and intellectually enriching as it is celebratory; and an artistic line-up that is exceptional and exciting.

AFCM principal partners include Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Arts Queensland, Australian Government through the Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) Fund and Townsville City Council. AFCM is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and features on the It’s Live! In Queensland events calendar.

Similar Posts by The Author: