Manorism – Hot music acts at Cricket alongside Indian cultural event

Dandenong, November 21: Cricket enthusiasts will be treated to an incredible line-up of musical talent with local multicultural band like Manorism playing at the Indian Summer Festival – a free, three-day community and cultural festival to coincide with the Australia vs. India Boxing Day Test in Melbourne at the iconic MCG.

The festival will feature local emerging artists including Manorism, Sahida Apsara and Dub FX, alongside Melbourne grown and internationally renowned Ecca Vandal – South African born with Sri Lankan heritage, whose colourful heritage is well represented in her music, lyrics and staunch refusal to be pigeonholed.

Line-up also includes promising performances by Amin & Hari, Karishma Sadhai and Jay Dabgar Quartet.

Additionally, the fest will also feature many international acts including UK based Raxstar, well known for ‘Jaaneman’ drawing from the influences of Bollywood; and Sydney-based Pav Dharia.

December 26: L-Fresh The Lion, Pav Dharia, Pavvan (USA), DJ Mixtabishi, HAYCH Cramer, Aarti Jadu and Sadhana perform at the festival

L-Fresh The Lion, Pav Dharia, Pavvan (USA), DJ Mixtabishi, HAYCH Cramer, Aarti Jadu and Sadhana perform at the festival December 27: Ecca Vandal, Humble The Poet, Sahida Apsara and Dub FX, Harjinder, DJ R-Ya and Manorism will light up the stage.

To be held in Yarra Park outside the MCG, the Indian Summer Festival will showcase the best of modern Indian culture and celebrate Victoria’s vibrant Indian community to foster cross-cultural understanding.

The announcement of musical acts coincides with the visit by local multicultural band Manorism to the Little India precinct in Dandenong, on Wednesday, where they entertained shoppers with their new single, Letter On My Wall.

“It was so fun to surprise the local community at Little India in Dandenong today. We’re thrilled to be part of the Indian Summer Festival and bringing the best of modern India to Melbourne,” lead vocalist of Manorism, Shantanu Joshi said talking to Bharat Times.

The dream-pop, post punk, passion project of south-east Melbourne crooners – Manorism came together in early 2014, making music that is a nod to the post-punk sounds of the 80s housed within a 2018 sonic palette – think The War on Drugs meets The Smiths.

Bollywood classics have had a formative role being “juxtaposed against the great popular music and bands of the 90s,” and Shantanu believes that “it has informed and influenced how I think about music and songs”.

Whether Bollywood is up the sleeves of all the band members of Manorism or not, but “we all love the cricket!

“We’ve all grown up playing it, watching it and discussing it. It’s a part of our culture! It’s such an integral part of Australian-Indian cross culture too.

“We may not share the same cuisines or music, but Australians and Indians share a strong love for the sport, which I think brings our cultures closer”.

Shantanu Joshi, Hai Nguyen, Damien Kaluarachchi and Stanislav Likane in their new single ‘Letter On My Wall’ creates a nostalgic atmosphere, conjuring up images of past summer holiday romances.

Singer Aarti Jadu, who is on the brink of debuting with her first recorded production; along with modern Indian dancers, also gave a taste of things to come – with Little India Mural serving as the perfect backdrop.

Discussing cricket and music with Bharat Times, Aarti finds a similarity – “that you can use the term ‘playing’ in your job title. Playing Cricket, Playing Music. I think that’s sweet. Haha”, she humours.

She refers to a saying “I’m a slave, for cricket” – Britney Spears.

Beginning Sunday December 23, the Indian Summer Festival coincides with the annual Bupa Family Day and includes star appearances by the Australian and Indian men’s cricket teams.

The festival will continue over days one and two of the Domain Boxing Day Test.

The Indian Summer Festival program will also feature Indian cuisine alongside Indian art and culture. It will also provide fans with the opportunity to play cricket, meet some of their favourite cricket stars and enjoy the spectacle of some exhibition kabaddi games.

The Indian Summer Festival is hosted by Cricket Australia in partnership with the Victorian Government. The festival is free and there is no need to have a ticket to the Test match – to experience modern Indian culture. For more information, click here

Festival opening times:

Sunday 23rd December: 10am – 5pm

Wednesday 26th December: 10am – 9pm

Thursday 27th December: 10am – 9pm

More on other Performing Artists:

Ecca Vandal – is fired up. South African born with Sri Lankan heritage, Ecca Vandal grew up in Melbourne where her keen ear for jazz, hip-hop, rock and punk-rock combined to inform her current signature sound. After careening into our collective consciousness in 2014 with the release of anthemic debut single “White Flag”, in 2017 she released her self-titled debut album Ecca Vandal. Now more than a year removed from the record, Ecca has spent the better part of the past year in the UK touring and supporting the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, as well as alt-metal outfit Incubus.

Raxstar – is a British rapper from Luton Town who first came to prominence in 2005 with his producing partner Sunit. Their breakout single “Keep It Undercover” documented young love and the internal conflict when choosing between following your heart and going against parental expectations or conforming.

Manorism – apart from their ‘Letter On My Wall’, Shantanu Joshi, Hai Nguyen, Damien Kaluarachchi and Stanislav Likane have played in various punk and jazz arrangements together, making music that is a nod to the post-punk sounds of the 80s.

Sahida Apsara – is an Australian poet, singer, songwriter, dancer, arts educator and mother. With Indian/Malay ancestry, she now calls Australia, home. She has been the recipient of Victorian Multicultural Award for Excellence in community building through the arts – for her work in curating a fundraising initiative, supporting disenfranchised women locally and worldwide. She has also initiated an all-female poetry event in Melbourne. Most recently she released an album with producer and husband Dub FX and spends most of her time trying to keep up with her very boisterous toddler.

Parvyn Singh – from Melbourne’s retro Bollywood outfit The Bombay Royale has teamed up with dancers Ida Ghatge and Sham Sivabalan to produce a show celebrating traditional and contemporary Indian culture.

Saadhana – offers up a delectable tasting plate of traditional Indian music featuring Jay Dabgar on the tabla and Josh Bennett on sitar, dil ruba, guitar and vocals. Expect to enjoy beautiful classical Indian Kathak dance contrasted by vibrant, energetic Bollywood dance routines.

Amin and Hari – are born out of Multicultural Arts Victoria’s ReMastered Myths music program – the unique collaboration between producer/DJ, Amin Payne, and acclaimed Veena artist/vocalist, Hari Sivanesan. Together they deconstruct stereotypes surrounding world music and create hypnotic soundscapes that fuse traditional Indian music with hip hop elements and modern technology creating a fresh rhythm to bring both cultures and sounds together.

Kanwer Singh aka Humble The Poet – is a Toronto-bred MC/Spoken word artist with an aura that embodies the diversity and resiliency of one of the world’s most unique cities. With tattoos, beard, head wrap and a silly smile, Humble commands attention – stimulates audiences with ideas that challenge conventional wisdom and go against the grain, with dynamic live sets that shake conventions and minds at the same time.

DJ MixtaBishi – is widely regarded as Australia’s #1 Indian DJ. A career spanning a decade has had Australia’s home grown talent rocking clubs across Australia, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Canada. Blessed with the ear of a true musician, MixtaBishi’s technical skills and mixing ability make him one of the hottest Desi talents to come out of the southern hemisphere.

Jay Dabgar Quartet – presents the essence of North and South Indian music with an added twist of contemporary and world music. This collaboration of four Melbourne-based versatile artists provide enough combinations of talent and instrumentation to cross multiple genres – from classical to Qawwali to Bollywood – featuring their own written music.

DJ Richi Madan Crew – began DJing in the early 1990s, organising the first ever Bollywood and Bhangra club nights in Melbourne. With a background incorporating British, Australian, Indian and Sikh culture in his music, in 2004, Richi left behind a career in law and IT to follow his passion of music full time.

Aarti Jadu – acquired a sampler in mid-2017, and this performance will pay respect to her many influences and practices, including Indian music, chanting and ambient styles in her song writing. Her notable works include Quiet Earth a collaborative album with Matt Coldrick (2016), collaborations with electronic artists such as Kaya Project, Pan Electric, Shunya, High Tea, and Tincture, and a series of experimental intimate art performances designed to create mindful listening.

Urban Punjabi artist, Pavvan (Pawan Singh), is one of New York’s very own hometown rockstars. He has many notable songs and collaborations, with artists like Pav Dharia. His latest release, Bewafa, with Pav Dharia received over 2 million views within weeks of releasing.

Shalini Singh