Tell your multicultural story to win prizes

Victorians from multicultural communities are invited to enter a new photography competition and tell their story.

The first of its kind, Capturing Culture: A Focus on Multicultural Victoria is open to anyone in Victoria with a multicultural background.

“This is a great opportunity for Victorians from multicultural backgrounds to share their experiences from their own perspective” Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“The exhibition gives us the chance to recognise the vital contribution Victoria’s multicultural communities have made to our State – and their incredible resilience through the pandemic.”

“In addition to the VMC’s 2022 Multicultural Film Festival, we are excited to expand our showcase of talented multicultural art practitioners in Victoria through the launch of this competition” Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Viv Nguyen AM said.

Also read: Recognizing leaders in multicultural communities

“Photography is a powerful medium to capture those fleeting moments that unite communities – the fleeting glances between loved ones, the sadness, the humour, the joy.”

In addition to the $9,000 in prizes on offer, entrants have the opportunity to contribute to the visual record of a unique time in our history.

Shortlisted entries will culminate in an exhibition of 24 artworks in June 2022. Winning entries will be announced at the exhibition.

Submissions will be scored by a panel of judges across six categories: people’s choice, days of significance and cultural celebrations, portraiture, daily life and family, community resilience and the Minister’s choice.

Applications are open until Sunday 17 April.

For more information or to submit your entry, visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/capturing-culture.

Similar Posts by The Author: