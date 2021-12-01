Recognizing Leaders in Multicultural Communities

The Andrews Labor Government is ensuring outstanding multicultural community leaders, members and organisations who have made significant contributions to multiculturalism in Victoria receive the honour and recognition they deserve.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence and Victorian Multicultural Commission Chairperson Viv Nguyen today announced that nominations are open for the inaugural Victorian Multicultural Honour Roll.

“Victoria’s multicultural diversity is a part of what makes our state such a welcoming and wonderful place. I encourage Victorians to nominate someone deserving of recognition for their outstanding contribution”, Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence said.

“Our diversity makes us stronger as a state and as one community. Every day I am honoured to meet community members and organisations working tirelessly to keep our multicultural communities safe and connected – their efforts should not go unnoticed”, Victorian Multicultural Chairperson Viv Nguyen AM said.

The Victorian Multicultural Honour Roll will recognise the efforts of individuals, community and not-for-profit groups who have made an exceptional and lasting contribution to multiculturalism in Victoria.

It will focus on the vital role of local champions from diverse backgrounds in keeping our communities safe and connected.

The new honour roll will also spotlight those who promote multicultural civic participation and the social, cultural and economic benefits of diversity.\

Victorian Multicultural Honour Roll inductees will be announced as part of Cultural Diversity Week celebrations in 2022. Cultural Diversity Week coincides with the United Nations International Day of Elimination of Racial Discrimination and Harmony day on 21 March.

Every year in March, Victorians come together to celebrate our diversity. In 2020 Cultural Diversity Week celebrations were put on hold for the safety of our state.

In 2021 Cultural Diversity Week theme pushed the boundaries and asking: What does multicultural Victoria look like in 2030? Multiculturalism is a core part of the Victorian identity, our character and way of life. As home to people from all corners of the world, Victoria is a place where anyone can contribute and belong.

The celebration had a hybrid offering of in-person and digital events, inviting participants to ask the big questions, spark constructive conversations and envision the future of Victorian multiculturalism.

And 2022 celebration will be potentially a lot more full. If you know multicultural community leaders who deserve recognition, do the application for them.

Nominations are open until 16 January 2022. For more information or to nominate, visit multiculturalcommission.vic.gov.au/victorian-multicultural-honour-roll.

