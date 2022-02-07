Draped in tricolour Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar cremated

Draped in tricolour, India’s gift to the music world, legendary Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Dadar (Mumbai, India) on Sunday, February 6.

The long list of celebrities and VIPs who attended the funeral to pay their respects to the departed soul was headed by none other than the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. A big who’s who of luminaries from politics and entertainment industry were present at the funeral at Shivaji Park.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to his ‘didi’ (elder sister) by offering a floral wreath at her feet.

A floral wreath was also sent as a tribute to Lata Didi by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata’s brother lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend, who died at 92 of COVID complications, pneumonia and multi-organ failure.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and MNS chief Raj Thackeray also attended the funeral.

Before the ceremony at Shivaji Park, many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Shraddha Kapoor and music composer Lalit Pandit attended didi’s residence at Pedder Road, South Mumbai and paid their tributes.

The Maharashtra police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Then, draped in tricolour and soaked in flowers, Lata didi began her final 8 kilometre journey to Shivaji park in a truck, accompanied by her sister singer Asha Bhosale and some other family members.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Maharashtra Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray was present on the occasion when Lata Mangeshkar was cremated.

