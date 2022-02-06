Lata Mangeshkar 92, dies due to COVID complications

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away in Mumbai. She was 92. She was being treated at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where she had been admitted on January 9 after she contracted COVID. She developed pneumonia while she was in hospital.

The medical director of Breach Candy hospital said:

“She came here as a Covid patient and age was against her. We tried our level best to save the legend. But she had complications”.

Yesterday, Dr Pratit Samdhani (of Breach Candy hospital), who was treating Lata Mangeshkar, had performed certain procedures which she was initially tolerating well, but later her condition deteriorated. She passed away at 8.12am Mumbai time on Sunday, 6 February 2022.

Two and a half years ago, Lata Mangeshkar developed lung complications but managed to recover well after treatment. As a result she often used to breathe at home too.

Christened the Nightingale of India, the versatile singer lent her voice to thousands of songs in 36 languages in a career spanning almost eight decades.

Tributes followed right from the top. On Twitter, Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India wrote:

“Lata-ji’s demise is heart-breaking for me, as it is for millions the world over. In her vast range of songs, rendering the essence and beauty of India, generations found expression of their inner-most emotions. A Bharat Ratna, Lata-ji’s accomplishments will remain incomparable.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter:

“I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.”

Born in Madhya Pradesh on September 28, 1929 to father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and mother Shevanti Mangeshkar had music in here genes. Her father was a Marathi musician and a theatre actor.

Lata Mangeshkar achieved musical greatness which no one else ever will. She worked with music greats from various generations and enjoyed good rapport with many iconic music directors including music director Madan Mohan about whom she said:

“I shared a special relationship with Madan Mohan, which was much more than what a singer and a music composer share. This was a relationship of a brother and a sister.”

They together delivered some rare songs which are evergreen and will be sung for centuries to come namely:

Teri Aankhon Ke Siva Duniyan Mein Rakhha Kya Hai

Who Bhooli Dastaan, Lo Phir Yaad Aa Gayee

Na Tum Bewafaa ho, Na Hum Bewafa Hain

Betaab Dil Ki, Tamanna Yehi Hai

Ruke Ruke Se Kadam, Ruk Ke Baar Baar Chale

Naina Barse, Rimjhim Rimjhim

Aaj Socha Toh Aansoo Bhar Aaye…

The list is endless.

There never was, and never will be another Lata Mangeshkar.

She will be given a state funeral. The public darshan will be held in Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

