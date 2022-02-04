Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment is a lump sum payment to help if you are unable to work and earn an income because you or someone you are caring for has to self-isolate or quarantine due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

You must be self-isolating or quarantining for one of the following reasons:

you have COVID-19. For isolation periods starting before 10 January 2022, a health official told you directly you have COVID-19.

you have been told by a health official you are a close contact of a person who has COVID-19

you are told by a health official a child you are caring for (who is 16 years or under) is a close contact of a person who has COVID-19

you are caring for someone with COVID-19

you are caring for someone with disability or a severe medical condition who must self-isolate or quarantine because they are a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

You must live in the same household as the person with the disability or severe medical condition.

You must have no suitable leave entitlements including pandemic sick leave, personal leave or leave to care for another person.

You cannot claim if you get:

ABSTUDY Living Allowance

Paid Parental Leave

Dad and Partner Pay

JobKeeper Payment

COVID-19 Disaster Payment

or any income support payments.

Visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/incomesupportpayments for details.

Also read: PCR, Rapid Antigen Tests, the Way Forward

For isolation periods starting from 18 January 2022, you must meet both of the following rules to be eligible:

you have lost at least 8 hours or a full day of work

your liquid assets are less than $10,000 on the first day of the period you are claiming for.

Liquid assets are any funds readily available to you in cash or savings, or assets that can easily be changed into cash. For example, money loaned to other people.

The amount you can get depends on the isolation or quarantine period you are claiming for, and how many hours of work you lost.

For more details, see servicesaustralia.gov.au/pandemicleavedisasterpayment

For isolation or caring periods starting from 18 January 2022, you can claim using your Centrelink online account through myGov. You must submit your claim within 14 days of the start of your isolation or caring period.

If you need help with claiming, you can call us on 180 22 66. Let us know if you need an interpreter, and we will arrange one for free.

For more information, go to servicesaustralia.gov.au/pandemicleavedisasterpayment

If you would like to download the above information in Hindi, click here.

Similar Posts by The Author: