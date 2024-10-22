Celebrate India Inc.’s celebration of the festival of Diwali in Victoria has become synonymous with Fed Square Diwali, not only for Victorian Indians but also for the mainstream Victorians, the state government and important institutions.

In short, folks at Celebrate India Inc have well and truly put Diwali on Victoria’s map. And it is by far the most awaited Diwali celebration in Victoria.

This year, their 19th celebration is scheduled for 26 October. On 26th October, Fed Square is set to be transformed into a celestial realm this October as we host our 19th annual Diwali 2024 extravaganza.

Celebrate India invites all Victorians to join the most awaited Diwali festivities known for its grandeur and authenticity.

Celebrate India launched 2 exciting Facebook competitions for our young ones in our community. ​

The Dance for Diwali 2024 sponsored by Air

India and BUPA’s Schow Your Culture. While Dance for Diwali has just concluded, Show Your Culture is still running. Victorians are encouraged to dress up in their traditional attire and send their Diwali greetings in their regional language.

Winners will claim fantastic prizes and a chance to perform on the big stage.

On October 26, come and be part of the annual history of Victorian Indians, – enjoy and experience the traditional and contemporary cultural feast of India through the soul stirring live music, the beats of the drums; breathtaking classical, folk dance performances; Yoga, Meditation & dance workshops; Circus acts, Craft for children, handicraft, Jewelry bazaar and the delectable Indian street food on the Yarra.

There will be lots of interactive and fun activities with prizes to win during the day.

Special attraction – 2024

You will witness a special presentation- an interactive Ram Darbar, showcasing the birth of Diwali.

You will also meet special guest, para-Olympic champion swimmer, courtesy of BUPA, along with our charity partner, Life Saving Victoria sharing tips to be safe around beaches this summer and be part of many fun filled activities throughout the day.

It is highly recommended that you don’t miss the spectacular fireworks at the Yarra, illumination of many iconic buildings and hundreds of glittering lamps to light up the ‘darkness’.

Do join the festivities. All are well. Entry is FREE.

