Our politicians claim that Australia is an inclusive and multicultural society. While most Australians are welcoming of migrants and do not have any beef with them being here in Australia, the experience of some of our women contesting as a council candidates, seems to tell a different tale. One of them is Jamel Kaur Singh, contesting for the Waratah Ward spot in this month’s council election in the City of Casey. Ms Singh is campaigning on a platform of closing the “disparity gap in representation”. Much to the disgust and chagrin of the locals in the area, which includes both migrants and Australians alike, a coreflute sign she had put was defaced by miscreants with clearly hate speech – the following message:

“Australia is for Australians. Go home and fix your own c*****y”.

That left Ms Singh scared for her own safety and the safety of her family.

Her campaign corflute which was “vandalised with racist hate speech” was merely 2km from her home in Hallam.

Vowing to “push back against this kind of hate”, Ms Singh says racism had no place in Australia or in the City of Casey.

“I’ve lived in this beautiful country for 44 years, since I was four years old, and this act of hate feels like a direct attack on me and my family,” Ms Singh said.

“Right now, I’m not just shocked — I’m scared. Scared for my safety, scared for my family, and scared for what this means for our community.

“I’ve always believed in promoting harmony, inclusion, and a fair go for everyone, but today I’m feeling vulnerable.

“This is more than a defaced sign—it’s a message meant to intimidate and spread fear.”

Jamel Kaur Singh is running as an independent in the Waratah Ward in the City of Casey elections.

Within days of the attack on Jamel Kaur Singh’s coreflute and signage, billboards and coreflutes of other female candidates of Indian origin (of color) were also found defaced or damaged.

“Don’t vote this bitch”, was seen written over the poster of Kuljeet Kaur Robinson who is contesting for Casey Council for Quarters ward.

Posters of many other women of color including Kuldeep Kaur (Tooradin Ward Case Council), Lynette Pereira (River Gum Ward Casey Council), Kanu Aggarwal (Correa ward Casey Council), and Nikki Kaur (Bunjil Ward Kingston Council) were found defaced.

Noticing that, Jamel Kaur Singh took to Facebook.

“It seems to be all the female candidates of colour that are getting the bottom end of abuse from the community around #caseycouncil What it is saying about the rich multicultural communities in which we live? What is it saying about our social cohesion? What is it saying about respect and consequences. Education is key to shedding a light and promoting harmony, celebrating the unity within our diversity.

“…We all want to close the disparity gap in representation of our communities and that will only come with YOU!

We are the genuinne locals, the true blue Aussies that are standing to make Australia even better!

Kuljeet Kaur Robinson, Kuldeep KAUR, Lynette Pereira- Independent Candidate for River Gum Ward

and all others facing this crime spree … pls know we are all with you. Don’t be disheartened, disappointed or angry – find strength in unity, compassion and love for all – the sweetest way to fight is success! Live in eternal optimism” Jamel Kaur wrote on Facebook.

In a sign of positive resistance and resilience, our women of color absolutely undaunted, responded strongly to the attacks. Responding to vandals, Kuldeep Kaur showed those cowards their place.

“… I find some of my campaign boards vandalized, but I want to take a moment to turn this into something positive!

Every challenge only makes me stronger, and your support has been my strength through it all.

To the ones who tried to bring me down – thank you! You’ve only fueled my determination to keep pushing forward with more energy and passion than ever before.

This campaign isn’t just about me, it’s about all of us in Tooradin Ward, coming together to create positive change for our community. No act of negativity can overshadow the incredible support I’ve been receiving from friends, family, and well-wishers.

Let’s continue this journey with a smile, stronger and more united.

Together, we rise! – Kuldeep Kaur on Facebook.

Kanu Aggarwal was equally strong responding to acts of vandalism targeting her publicity material.

“Despite attempts to undermine my progress, I remain steadfast in my commitment to rise above negativity. Fueled by dedication and hard work, I will continue to shine as a beacon of light, driving positive change and progress for our community. My perseverance and overwhelming support from the community will guide my path forward” Kanu Aggarwal wrote on Facebook.

The incidents sparked an outpouring of support from other leaders and council candidates across Melbourne.

Fellow City of Casey candidate Kim Ross wrote on Facebook the “there is no place for racism in out community”.

Independent candidate for Glen Ira, Arabella Daniel added “I’m so sorry you experienced this. Please stay strong and continue your positive campaign”.

Federal member for La Trobe Jason Wood MP wrote on Facebook:

“Very sad to see and very much a reflection of the idiots and racist who go around and deface candidates posters

Keep up the good work and hopefully you get elected all the best”.

Undaunted and without being disheartened, the battle which must be fought by all of us who call Australia home, irrespective of our origin. Remember, to enjoy swimming, one has to get into water. Hundreds of our people are giving it a go and they need to be supported. Ms Singh who is running on closing the “disparity gap in representation” campaign sums it up, particularly for people of color:

“I was just told I use the world disparity a fair bit. In this context it is the difference in the level of representation- difference of gender, people of colour, age, ability, orientation, economic position. Our leadership should represent us, ALL of us and that everyone should get a fair go. It is living up to the slogan “Unity within our Diversity”! That is Australia!”

Jamel Kaur Singh says she has reported the vandalism to police, who are investigating.

“It is believed an unknown offender has written racial slurs on a billboard near the intersection of Frawley Rd and George St on September 24,” the Victoria police said.

“Victoria Police takes any politically or racially motivated crime seriously, including criminal damage in the form of graffiti.

“These are criminal acts, and they will be fully investigated with the aim of holding perpetrators to account.”

Similar Posts by The Author: