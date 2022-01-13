Latest updates to the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination program has been extended to children aged 5 to 11 years. This is because the Australian Government accepted recommendations from Australia’s immunisation experts, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI).

ATAGI also recommends a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 18 years and over.

Read on to find out why it is important to get your children vaccinated, and how booster doses will help maintain your protection against COVID-19.

Why is it important to vaccinate 5 to 11-year-old children for COVID-19?

On 5 December 2021, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisionally approved the paediatric Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccine for use among 5 to 11-year-old children in Australia. The TGA are the scientists and medical experts who regulate and approve all vaccines, medicines, and other medical products for use in Australia.

The TGA’s provisional approval was based on a careful evaluation of available data to support the Pfizer vaccine’s safety and effectiveness among this age group.

Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect children from getting very sick from COVID-19. It will help reduce the chances of them spreading COVID-19 to their family and community. It will also help children get back to normal life without interruptions to school, sport, and other activities.

If you are a parent, carer, or guardian, you can be confident in vaccinating your children against COVID-19. You will have done everything possible to keep your children safe from this virus.

Children will be able to receive their free vaccination at doctors’ clinics, government vaccination clinics, and participating pharmacies.

Appointments are available for children aged 5 to 11 years old from 10 January 2022. Find a local vaccine provider and book an appointment at australia.gov.au, or call 1800 020 080. For interpreting services call 131 450.

The importance of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

People in Australia aged 18 years and over can access a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to maintain maximum protection against COVID-19.

Two doses of COVID-19 vaccines provide very good protection, especially against severe disease. A booster dose will make sure the protection from the first two doses is even stronger and longer lasting. It increases your protection against infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, severe disease, and dying from COVID-19. A booster dose will continue to protect you, your loved ones and your community against COVID-19.

Booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna are free and available through doctors, participating pharmacies, and government vaccination clinics.

Booster doses are now recommended for severely immunocompromised people. If you have received your third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it is recommended that you get your booster dose 4 months after your third dose. From 31 January 2022, you will be able to receive your booster dose 3 months after your third dose.

You can find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine booster program and check when you can book your booster dose by visiting australia.gov.au, or calling 1800 020 080. For interpreting services, call 131 450.

Authorised by the Australian Government, Canberra.

