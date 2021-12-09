JobTrainer supporting CALD Communities get into work

New figures show the Morrison Government’s $2 billion JobTrainer Fund has helped tens of thousands of Australians from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds upskill in areas of need with a fresh nationwide push expected to drive even more course enrolments.

A new national campaign launched online and on television this week, aimed at getting all Australians, regardless of age, employment status or background, to consider upskilling through low-fee or free courses in areas of high demand, with a focus on Australia’s booming care and digital sectors.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert joined the Member for the multicultural seat of Chisholm Gladys Liu, to launch the CALD JobTrainer campaign.

The latest data shows JobTrainer is already supporting more than 64,000 enrolments from students who speak a second language at home.

Minister Robert said this figure represents almost a quarter of the 271,038 Australians who have so far enrolled to upskill or reskill for a career in a priority industry through JobTrainer.

‘These are extremely encouraging numbers and they recognise the diverse skills of multicultural Australians and the critical role they have to play as part of our skills-led economic recovery, which has already shown such strong signs,’ Minister Robert said.

‘The latest job vacancy figures show there are hundreds of thousands of jobs across a range of exciting industries available right now. There’s money on the table for you to get skills to work in these jobs and we want to see as many of them as possible filled by Australians from CALD backgrounds.

‘If you want to change jobs, or get into a job, JobTrainer is a one-way ticket to skills that will land you one. This is a great deal for Australians and a win-win for our economy.’

The Morrison Government has reached agreements with Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia, South Australia and the ACT to match the Commonwealth’s $500 million expansion and extension of JobTrainer to ensure Australians from CALD backgrounds have ongoing access to free or low fee training.

Minister Robert said the Morrison Government’s expansion of the JobTrainer Fund will see it support around 463,000 training places nationally to help plug skills gaps.

‘I encourage all Australians, regardless of age, gender or background, to consider having a crack at a JobTrainer course­. You won’t regret it — join the skilled workforce today,’ Minister Robert said.

Any job seeker or young Australian can enrol through JobTrainer for either a full qualification or short course. The list of available courses was agreed between the National Skills Commission and each state and territory government based on areas of identified skills need and employment growth.

To find out more on the courses available in your area visit: www.myskills.gov.au/jobtrainer

