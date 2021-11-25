Are Priyanka Nick splitting? Priyanka Chopra roasts the Jonas family

When Priyanka Chopra (PC as she loved to be known as) married American singer Nick Jonas in 2018, some seriously speculated the union will not last beyond months, it did. The question has again cropped up – Are Priyanka Nick splitting?

The speculation has been fueled by Priyanka’s decision to drop ‘Jonas’ extension from her social media accounts. She has gone back to being ‘Priyanka Chopra’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

But as a religious precursor to most of such ‘uneventful, stage managed, presold and totally contrived’ separations, Priyanka delivered a blinder. Although she reverted to being PC removing Jonas from her name, she took a dig at the rumours of her split by tagging a clip from their Netflix comedy special “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”.

Only on three days back Priyanka had deleted Jonas as her surname extension from all social media handles. It would have been known that the move will lead to speculation she was splitting and her marriage was over.

Only 24 hours later, she shared a clip from the show, where she was seen roasting husband Nick and his brothers, whose names “she can never remember”.

“Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas,” she wrote with a cheeky, tongue-out emoji.

Introducing a bit of self-deprecation, she loudly highlights the age gap of 10 years (she is older), then poking fun at Nick for not knowing things that she knows, being older.

Also read: When Priyanka Chopra found Deepika Padukone ‘too cute’

She says as a couple they teach each other a lot of things. With a tongue in cheek, controlling her nerves (which is obvious) she says while Nick showed her how to use TikTok, “I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

Successful acting career? I guess, that is at least debatable. She may have made a lot of dough, so for there is hardly anything she has done, she will be remembered for.

Priyanka claimed she is the most famous Jonas in the family.

In this current world of OTT and social media, what is PR and what is not, is hard to say. So are Priyanka Nick splitting? Time will tell.

“Also, have you guys noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? Like, they’re forever on Instagram, always on their phone. It’s so cute. I’ll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me.

“So I guess the most popular Jonas is @PriyankaChopra on Instagram.”

In search of greener pastures and international persona, she exited Bollywood and landed in the US where she has done some work – both TV and movies, but nothing monumental. She is a director’s actress and I guess is still in search of that project which will deliver her to the world and its history.

She is currently awaiting the release of “The Matrix Resurrections”, a Hollywood film scheduled for a worldwide on December 22.

Original Matrix star Keanu Reeves plays the lead role of Neo in the movie series, which also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Similar Posts by The Author: